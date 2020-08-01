Saturday's Best Deals: Henleys, Power Strips, Trunk Organizers, and More

A deal on JACHS NY Henleys, Soulcalibur VI Standard Edition, a trunk organizer with a cooler, a glove, tong, and spatula all-in-one, and more are some of Saturday’s best deals.
Promoted Deal: 65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65
50% off Blue Light Blocking Lenses | GlassesUSA | Promo code BLUE50
25% off Designer Brands | GlassesUSA | Promo code EXCLUSIVE25
Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?
You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.
To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 25% discount on designer brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Muse x Hilary Duff, and more. Just drop the promo code EXCLUSIVE25 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.
*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.
One thing I learned about myself in the Great Summer of Social Isolation is I am absolutely a Drone Guy now. Whether to snap photos from an aerial view or because I just feel like playing with a quadrocopter outside video games like Watch Dogs 2 and Forza Horizon 4, flying the DJI Mavic Air 2 in my parents’ backyard and accidentally propelling it into their neighbor’s house is one of my favorite memories this summer. But it’s nothing without the accessories I got the pleasure of testing from Moment.
And because everyone should give them a shot, Moment is slashing the prices of all drone accessories on their online storefront by 15% using our exclusive promo code MomentDrones. For only a limited time, you can pair your drone—including but not wholly limited to the Mavic Air 2—with a hardshell carrying case, variable ND and Cine CPL lens filters, landing pads, and more at a considerable discount. Never again will your photos be overwhelmed by unwanted sunlight, nor will your UAV itself take damage from landing on rough terrain and unprotected travel.
I find myself in sudden need of a new surge protected power strip. My current one just doesn’t have enough plugs. This $25 power strip from Anker has 12 (!) outlets on it, as well as three USB C ports for fast charging your devices. Of course, it also has surge protection, as any good power strip should. Really, what more is there to say?
Got an iPhone 8 that’s nearing retirement? The iPhone 11 represents the third generation in Apple’s new design language, and most major hardware and software kinks associated with that transition have been worked out by now. It’s the perfect phone to eye for a long due upgrade.
- 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display
- Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)
- Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine
- Fast-charge capable
- Wireless charging
- iOS 13 with Dark Mode, new tools for editing photos and video, and brand new privacy features
Whether you’re with Verizon or thinking of making the switch, you can save up to $125 on your purchase of an iPhone 11 at Best Buy when activating it on the Big Red carrier, bringing your starting price down to $575 outright or $24 per month for 24 months. This offer extends to both the iPhone 11 Pro ($900, or $37 per month) and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1,000, or $42 per month), too. Each purchase comes with four months of Apple Music and Apple News.
Better yet, Best Buy can help you activate the device in-store with safety precautions to prevent the spread of, well, you know. If you’re not comfortable with that, they’re also happy to walk you through the process over the phone.
Among the many woes of quarantine, getting work done as your pups start barking every time there’s a delivery is certainly one. Even if your deliveries are limited to weekly grocery drop-offs and the occasional takeout, sometimes even the most minor sonic disturbance can throw you out of your groove. It might be too late to teach your old dog to stop yapping at the neighbors, but you can certainly cop a pair of noise-canceling headphones that’ll drown out the symphony of howls that accompanies your package deliveries. Right now, Sony’s WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones are $72 off at Best Buy, bringing them down to $178. That’s still not cheap, but for the price they offer excellent sound quality and passable noise canceling.
For those not in the know, TCL makes headphones now—and not only do they make headphones, they make pretty damn good ones for music listeners on a budget. For a limited time, you can try them out for yourself for less than $60, for the first time ever. So whether active noise-canceling or a sweat- and waterproof design is on your audio shopping checklist, reviewers swear by the sound quality on both models, even if the quality of the hardware itself leaves something to be desired.
Set realistic expectations considering the price and you’ll be impressed by the 32mm drivers on the on-ear cans and the pro acoustic panel on the true wireless buds. At $24 less than the original asking price, it’s absolutely worth a shot. Just use the exclusive Kinja Deals promo code TCLKINJA at checkout for either of these bargains.
Don’t be alarmed: I know this AUKEY USB-C hub eats up two of your MacBook’s USB-C ports, but consider all it’s adding for $25, the price after you insert exclusive discount code KINJAC76 at checkout.
It has a standard HDMI port that supports up to one 4K display at 30Hz, but one of the USB-C ports feeds two 4K displays at once, too. One of the USB-C ports also carries 100W power over its channels for passthrough charging. Other options include two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and an SD card reader. These are designed to fit any MacBook with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, which you’ll find on any Pro or Air model from the past few years. Just look to the left edge of yours and see if it’ll fit.
So, you’ve finally gotten your hands on a new Switch. Great! There’s tons of great games to choose from, no matter your preference. But if you’re partial to downloading your games rather than getting a bunch of new game cards, you’ll need a good amount of storage. A 128GB microSD card isn’t the largest you can get, but it’ll hold plenty of games, and they’re not too pricey either. Right now you can get a 128GB microSD card from SanDisk for $28 at Newegg right now. Go ahead, pick one up, and start picking out your games while you wait.
Quarantine has been a fun way to get to know more about those around you. For instance, I’ve learned that my parents’s router is a master at dropping the ball once you’re anywhere beyond the living room. When you’re working remotely and trying to keep up with your coworkers on every call, this can be frustrating. A strong router can help, and they won’t always cost you top dollar. Netgear’s Nighthawk A6X router offers a signal up to 2,000sqt feet, with speeds suitable for Zoomin’ and streamin’. Typically, it’d cost you about $300, but right now it’s down to $240 on Amazon.
Before I started working for shopping sites, I used to be a tech hardware reviewer in both freelance and full-time capacities. As such, it may come as a surprise to Kinja Deals readers that one of my favorite reviews I got to write was the Razer Wolverine Ultimate, an underrated third-party Xbox controller I still use from time to time to this day.
Marked down $30 on Amazon today, the Wolverine Ultimate will feel at home for PC gamers looking to make the move to the living room (a thing I fully recommend you do) because of its mouse-like clickable face buttons. Also on sale for a whopping 33% off is Razer’s Raiju Mobile controller, an excellent addition to your smartphone, especially if you’re an avid Fortnite or PUBG e-thlete. For a Joy-Con-inspired mobile gaming experience, consider snapping up a Razer Junglecat for $10 less. And yes, fighting game diehards, Atrox, Razer’s Xbox One fight stick is discounted 15%.
There’s something for everyone in today’s Razer gaming gadget Gold Box, but it won’t last long, if previous Amazon deals are any indication.
Good news, fighting game fans—last night, the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable stream happened, and there were all sorts of fun announcements for fighting games upcoming and already released. So I’ll be writing about fighting games this weekend. Deal with it... by buying some awesome games! Take, for example, Soulcalibur VI, which you can grab for $19 on the PlayStation 4, or $16 on the Xbox One. The latest DLC character, Setsuna, was announced, and she’ll be released this Tuesday! Just in time for Amazon to ship the game to you.
Seriously, though, Soulcalibur VI is a great game, and sub-$20 is a great price. You’ll have to buy the Season Pass on the digital platform store of your choice, but by saving so much with the base game, the Season Pass purchase is a lot easier to swallow.
Handsome and noble Captain America. Make your home a little more patriotic with the fine fine ass of Steven Grant Rogers. Right now save $50 on this gorgeously produced recreation of him from Endgame. This was a limited run and is an official piece with a Certificate of authenticity. It was sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza and he stands twelve inches tall. It’s hand-numbered and comes in his own beautifully designed and protective box. Salute a true American hero no matter where you keep him.
Free shipping on this item and delivers within a week.
Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is 15% off ($86) with 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.
Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.
Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:
- An exclusive Night City map cover.
- A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.
- Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.
- Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.
- Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.
Find it at Amazon, and don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!
I am a huge fan of Skottie Young. I have consistently purchased his work over the years, especially his beautiful variant cover art. This absolutely adorable Black Panther figure is modeled after his Black Panther Vol. 6 #1 cover. Somehow Skottie has turned tough T’Challa into a cuddly kitten and we love it.
This statue stands four inches high and was sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. It’s officially licensed by Marvel. The puurrrfect gift to give a pal warm Wakanda vibes and bring honor to their home.
Free shipping on this for one-week delivery.
Don’t be selfish. Share that chicken dinner with a pair of new Funko Pop dolls modeled after some of PUBG’s iconic character models. The one everyone loves—the disgruntled cubicle worker with an EZ Bake Ovenv on his head—is only $5 at Amazon right now.
You can also invite the vacationing Sanhok survivor, complete with the cheesy Hawaiian shirt that got you spotted while you were trying to hide at Camp Bravo until you hit a top ten situation. Bloke fired his pistol to test the bullet drop and got us all killed! A dense lad, he is. He’s appropriately more expensive at $7.
Stop wasting money on old alkaline batteries that you’ll eventually throw away and grab some rechargeable packs for your Xbox One. This Beboncool set has two batteries and their charger, and it falls down to $17 at Amazon.
The batteries are rated for 2,550mAh capacity, which should get you more than 15 hours of playtime, and it only takes a couple of hours to recharge them once they’re depleted. This is my preferred alternative to plug-and-play kits, as it means I never have to stay attached to the ‘box.
lol, what on earth is this? Does buying one of these make me some kind of grilling Wolverine master? Who invented this? Why? I have so, so many questions, and absolutely no answers. Just imagine whipping this baby at your next grill-out. The questions! The conversations! The confused stares as you try and flip a burger with a spatula essentially attached to the back of your hand! You can only get this... contraption today for $14, so don’t think about it, just buy one and you’ll get your money’s worth in the sheer confusion you’ll cause alone.
Do you just know something is in your trunk, but always have trouble finding it when you need it most? Solve your problems with this collapsible trunk organizer! It even comes with a cooler, so you can store food and drinks for that road trip you plan on taking when things are safe again. Today at MorningSave, you can get this super useful organizer for just $12. It’s available until the end of the day, or until they sell out, so don’t sleep on this deal!
As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Origin myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.
This vacuum currently sits at just under $300 ($278 on Newegg) , and the list price on Amazon is $330. Still, you’re saving over $100 compared to Amazon. With a 0.14-gallon bin and 75% more brush bar power than its predecessor, the Dyson V6, you’ll get the capacity and the performance of some proper corded vacuums without any of the limitations. Better still, the head is interchangeable, so it can double as a car vac or traditional hand vac if need be.
This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 7/31/2020.
Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set | $24 | MorningSave
This $24 pack of five stylish Cuisinart knives can be yours at MorningSave today. Featuring faux marble handles, these knives have stainless steel blades with ceramic coating to keep food from sticking, so that lasagna you’re trying to cut won’t become cheesy noodle soup. Here’s the full set of knives you’ll get in the set, including their coverings:
- 1x 8" Chief Knife
- 1x 8" Slicing Knife
- 1x 7" Santoku Knife
- 1x 5" Serrated Utility Knife
- 1x 3.5" Paring Knife
Real ones will remember my Vava 4K dash cam review from a couple months back when I used it to document a once-desolate New York City amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that traffic has picked back up, shelling out for a proper dash cam is a smart investment. Not only is it a really bad time to worry about car insurance claims, especially if you’re wrongly accused of being at fault, taking scenic snapshots on the road is one of the few things you can do outside this summer.
The Vava 4K dash cam, one of the best for the job, is 10% off on Amazon (no promo code needed) and on the Vava site using the promo code SUMMERCAM. Whatever your shopping preference, don’t miss out on a $20 discount to the dash cam I called “a unique product in a category full of indistinguishable clones.” Because of its emphasis on in-car photography rather than safety alone, this cam boasts a wider appeal—as an artistic tool—beyond hazard protection and property surveillance.
Whether you’re cutting up lots of fruits and veggies or storing leftovers, food storage containers are to kitchens what water is to the human anatomy. If yours are wearing down, this $25 price for for 16 containers at Amazon is ideal. Ranging from 12oz to 35oz, these containers ship with easy snap lids that keep everything airtight for maximum freshness.
If case you haven’t noticed, I can’t get enough of JACHS NY’s awesome sales. This week might be the best sale of all, though, because I can’t resist a good Henley. You don’t have to resist either, because if you use code HNLY at checkout, you’ll get 60% off these shirts. Some of these get as low as $15!
So, what style will you grab? I’m a long-sleeve Henley person myself. That’s not the best for the summer, but hey, some of these long-sleeve Henleys are at $15, and why not stock up? If you want something to wear now, though, JACHS NY has you covered. So stock up and have a versatile shirt available whenever you need it!
With warmer weather comes more time spent outside, and if the increased activity has your muscles aching, I urge you to buy a percussion massage gun. Not only will you feel better soon after feeling worse, but you’ll also be able to take out all your pent up aggression by inflicting it on yourself. Normally a gun like this would set you back a whole $130, but TaoTronics is selling one for just $85 in this exclusive deal. Just clip the coupon on this page, add it to your cart, insert promo code KINJA2MF at check out, and watch $45 disappear from the list price.
Masochists and gym rats alike will enjoy the sensation of a 24W torque motor bashing against your arms, legs, back, and chest. Wherever it hurts, 1,400 to 3,200 strokes per minute ought to do the trick. Best of all, the machine itself boasts a “quiet operation” so, absent any pleasurable screaming, your neighbors will not be disturbed. A PU carrying case is included for travel to and from the gym or to lug around on vacation. Believe the hype and tell post-workout pain to go home.
This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 06/15/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 07/31/2020.
We hope you’ve enjoyed all the crazy discounted dildos and value vibrators Ella Paradis has brought to you all month long. They’re back today with one more excellent Xmas deal. For the last day of Christmas in July take 50% off the ultimate sweet spot stimulator. Grab the Lelo Sona for just $50 today only.
This little device packs a punch with eight different levels of intensity to clit-terally bring the house down. It’s got a whisper motor so no worry about disturbing anyone other than your deep desires. It’s small so it travels well too. Have fun, play around with it, and relax knowing you saved a ton of money.
Free shipping on all orders.
While this product is marketed toward women, there’s no good reason anyone can’t pick up a vial of pepper spray. It’s non-lethal protection against humanity’s shortcomings, and it’s only $11 to buy a Mace key chain holding up to 20 burst shots of the peppery substance. The spray reaches up to 12 feet, too, which should be ample room to send your assailant to the floor crying like a baby.
As a girl of a certain age, I grew up in the heyday of Juicy. I’ve had several of their fragrances over the years and have to tell you they are still making some beautiful scents. From now until mid-August take 15% off your entire order and get free shipping with the code LUXE15.
I will say personally I still really like the I am Juicy line. With notes of passion fruit, gardenia, and cashmere it’s got an air of sophistication and playfulness. You can’t go wrong with Viva La Juicy Pink either. It’s jasmine, fuschia, and vanilla to unleash your inner heiress. It’s super understated yet really soft smelling. But it’s not all perfumes, there’s plenty of makeup to pick from too from this very girly but adorable and flirty company. Classic fragrance never goes out of style, we are however thankful sweatsuits with words on the butt did.
This deal runs until August 15 and everything ships for free with the code.
Get the whole family Disney ready even if you aren’t headed to the parks anytime soon. Adult tees are just $12 and kids are $8. This is a killer shirt sale from the house of mouse and this deal runs until Sunday night.
These all-over tees that are a collaboration with Cakeworthy are really starting to grow on me. This Stitch one is unbelievably adorable with that lil monster all over it. But like I said plenty of picks for boys, girls, mom, and dad. This is a great value for these and you’re looking at 50% or more off in some cases. If you see something you like snag it quick. Sizes are going fast.
Free shipping on all orders over $75 and the sale ends August 2.
Chances are, you’ve probably been spending more time in front of a screen lately. If your days are anything like mine, they probably look like this: spending eight hours in front of your work computer, logging off to doomscroll on Twitter for a bit, and then sinking into the couch and watching a few episodes of something on Netflix. That’s a lot of screens!
Sure, it’s fun to like a few funny tweets and get a few laughs out of The Good Place, but at some point, eye fatigue is going to kick in. Blue light glasses, which filter out some of the rays that bug your eyes, can help, and you can get 10% off a pair of glasses at GlassesUSA right now. There’s lots of frames to choose from, too. The Westons, Ray-Bans, and Muse M’s all look pretty sleek. That said, I’m not a style expert, and I don’t know what’ll look good on your face, so take a look around and see what might be a good fit for you. Once you’ve found a good pair, just use the code BLUEASE10 to get your discount, and you’ll be seeing clearly in no time.
Need to add in an extra pair for a family member or loved one? GlassesUSA is also offering a BOGO sale on select frames (excluding premium frames, sale items, and contact lenses). Use the code BOGOFREE at checkout to cash in on the deal. Even if you don’t have someone else in need, an extra pair might come in handy in case a pup (or kiddo) gets hold of your specs and mangles them up, or something—not that I’m speaking from experience or anything.
Tired of the same old meals, but don’t feel comfortable going to restaurants yet? This month, you can save big on some select cookbooks at Amazon’s eBook store and get some inspiration. There are some nice picks in here, like Saveur: The New Comfort Food, a cookbook of comfort foods from around the world. That’ll definitely have some new recipes to try, and it’s only $3! If you’re more interested in drinks, The Coffee Dictionary looks like a great crash course to one of the most popular drinks around. It’s also $3!
You have until the end of the month to grab these books, but why not start your new culinary journey today? Don’t forget, Kindle also has a free app you can download on your phone to make these recipes even easier to find and use when the time comes.
It’s a bit cheaper to pre-order Ghost in the Shell in 4K Ultra HD on Blu-Ray, now sitting at just $18 on Amazon’s digital shelves. This is the best fidelity this classic anime has been offered in, and it comes with a digital copy, so you won’t even have to risk messing up your precious disk and the beautiful case it ships in. Look forward to it September 8.
Need something new to watch? Who doesn’t love a good Tarantino movies? (Author’s note: This is not an invitation to tell me how much you hate Tarantino.) Amazon has 50% off select action titles, and ones of those titles is The Hateful Eight. It’s just $7 for the Blu-Ray, which is less than $1 per... hate... or something. If you prefer a digital copy, it’s only $7 on Amazon Video. Ironically, the DVD only copy is more expensive, and the Blu-Ray comes with a DVD, so you might as well get this copy!
There’s no telling how long this particular Gold Box deal will last, so grab it before it’s too late!
- Save up to $125 on a Verizon iPhone 11 | Best Buy
Photography
- Up to $50 Off Moment Gear | Moment
- Alloy Antimicrobial Brass No-Touch Keychain Tool | $15 | MorningSave
- Save $10 on DEWALT When You Buy $50+ | Amazon
- DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set | $20 | Amazon
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (108 pieces) | $70 | Amazon
- GOOLOO 1200A SuperSafe Jump Starter | $45 | Amazon | Use code BVDQQNLC
- Tacklife ACP1B Digital Tire Inflator | $22
- | Amazon | Promo Code LXOZY6H5
- Vava 4K Dash Cam | $180 | Amazon
Vava 4K Dash Cam | $180
| Vava | Promo Code SUMMERCAM
- TaoTronics Massage Gun | $75 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code KINJA2MF
You may have seen our neck gaiter accessory around each of our sister sites’ dedicated store pages, but for a limited time only, we’re discounting each one by 10% and donating a percentage of the sales to charities like The National Black Justice Coalition, The Okra Project, and The Trevor Project. Support your favorite sites—and keep your face covered—while giving back to a benevolent cause.
Whether you want to show off your appreciation for Kotaku’s excellent games coverage or Jezebel’s meticulous (and sometimes hilarious) reporting on issues important to women, now is the chance to do so for just $19. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Trans Lifeline and The Okra Project, respectively. Each gaiter is washable and reusable and can also be used as a headband, bandana, wristband, neck warmer, and more.
Here’s a full rundown of our branded face shields, along with the names of the charities involved.
- Gizmodo - SRLP
- Kotaku - Trans Lifeline
- Lifehacker - The Okra Project
- Jalopnik - The National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network
- Jezebel - The Okra Project
- The Root - National Black Justice Coalition
- The A.V. Club -GLSEN
- The Takeout - GLSEN
- Deadspin - You Can Play Project
If you’ve ever had the burning desire to get your mom to try cannabidiol (CBD), have we got the deal for you. For a limited time, Sunday Scaries is giving moms and anyone who has a mom 33% off their “Supermom” bundle, bringing the final price down to $149, plus free shipping. On a normal day, this pack—which includes vitamin-infused sweet CBD gummies, sour vegan gummies, and not one but TWO CBD oil tinctures—would set your mom back $225. But because we like her (and you, if you’re the mom reading this), we’re cutting a discount to provide some much-needed relief. After spending months at home working and taking care of the kids, no one deserves it more than you or your Supermom.
Our new pals at Honey Adult Play have their summer sale running for one more day. Until tomorrow night take 35% off of your cart with the code SUMMER. And they’ve got quite an array of goodies depending on your needs and desires.
Their number one seller is the Jubilee vibrating butterfly which will be only $45 after the discount. The Allure wearable butterfly vibrator ($34) is another company favorite and great for couples. And the company’s own Honey wand ($49) is brand new and already becoming a fan favorite.
Free shipping on orders over $59, plus a free five-pack sample of aqua lube. This sale runs until July 31.
If you miss the sale fear not! We’ve got an exclusive deal with Honey to save you 20% off your orders for the rest of the year. Use our code KINJA from now until December 31 anytime you visit our playful pals.
Looking for the perfect piece to add to your home spa? Well, SideDeal’s got it for just $69. This Prospera Shiatsu Foot Massager is the relief your feet have been dreaming of. If you can’t get that pedicure and foot massager where you live or you just aren’t ready to go out to your regular salon this is the deal for you.
This lightweight and ergonomic massage is built to relax and bring the spa vibes to you right in the comfort of your humble abode. The Shiatsu kneading is professional levels of deep tissue massaging. It helps with stress, fatigue, pain, and anxiety. You earned a good day of pampering and getting comfy in your own home to do so all the better. This massager has three auto programs, two settings for intensity, the option for heat, and it’s easy to operate. Not bad for a quality item you’re saving $81 on.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.
Ain’t no sale like a summer sale, and at least in the men’s casual fashion world, Huckberry tends to host some of the best. This year, the NYC-based clothing retailer is showing off their top 60 deals including Adidas Bounce Hiker GTX all-terrain sneakers, Seavees Legend sneakers and Hawthorne slip-ons, Flint and Tinder shirts, Relwen chinos, Astorflex boots, and a whole helluva lot more. Shop the full sale here and shout your favorites in the comments below. We’ll have a full rundown in tomorrow’s edition of the best Huckberry sales, but in the meantime, you can’t go wrong with anything on this list.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned working for this website it’s that everyone loves masturbating and finding a good deal. Today, Ella Paradis has combined the two, slashing the price of the Better Love Better Touch vibrator by 69% (nice). With the press of a single button, you’ll reach that orgasm without hassle. Perfect for quarantine sexy times, this vibe is approved for use with water-based lubes and, according to the description “is easy to clean with soap and water.” For a fuss-free self-fuck, pick one up for yourself while it’s $44 off.
Y’all, let me tell you: I’ve seen some nasty videos from some nasty people spitting in other’s peoples faces. If you’re particularly vulnerable and you’re dealing with hordes of people on a daily basis, consider purchasing this ten pack of face shields for just $25. Elastic straps connect to a foam band that keeps it comfortable on your forehead. These shields are latex- and fiberglass-free, too. MorningSave has these in sizes made for both adults and kids.
Ring Pops are still hands down my favorite impulse buy at the drug store. I will put a ring on all of it, they’re tasty and nostalgic. Save $8 on this massive bag of 50 Ring Pops are spend the rest of the summer sucking in style.
They are individually wrapped so you can share or take them with you wherever you go. I used to take them to the movie theater. ::shreds tear:: All five classic flavors are in the bag too: cherry, strawberry, watermelon, blue raspberry, and berry blast. I really like that in the instructions they’ve listed that they are “great for virtual parties.” What a time we live in. But I mean how often do you get to wear a huge edible piece of jewelry? Looks cute, tastes awesome.
Free one-day shipping for Prime members.
I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen but I’m told owning good, shape knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These ten ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and just $24.
The handles are a faux-wood with soft grip handle giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick making these easy to clean. The grey steel is sophisticated but not overstated to blend in with that whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef’s knife, slicer knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.
It should go without saying, but if you can help it, don’t travel right now. Especially by plane. That being said, nothing is stopping you from taking advantage of an unbeatable deal on carry-on luggage at least a year out from a time when it’s safe to do so. Endorsed by Anker, this Ninetygo luggage is made from 100% polycarbonate and costs just $65 with our exclusive promo code NINETYGOLGKJ paired with the on-page coupon you have to clip.
For a higher quality product in the same vein, this 20-inch luggage also from Nintetygo comes with a “TSA-compatible” lock and a front pocket that would ordinarily set you back $160. But with the same NINETYGOLGKJ code applied and the coupon clipped, you can get it for $97. Jump on either one of these steals while supplies last.
It’s actually called Mysophobia if we want to be scientific about it. But not one of us isn’t more conscious about what we touch or don’t want to touch, washing our hands, and using hand sanitizer regularly. These aren’t bad things. MorningSave wants to take it a step further with 70% off these no-touch keychain tools.
Now that you’ve mastered not touching your face these keychains can help you with not touching anything else. The antimicrobial metal kills bacteria to aid in keeping your hands cleaner. Just think of everything you have to touch: door hooks, keypads at checkouts, elevator buttons, and everything gross at the gas station. This handy little tool is now your savior. It’s small enough to have in your pocket so no excuse for not bringing it with you. It also works as a bottle opener which is a nice extra feature. Get this two-pack for just $15 and share one with a friend.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.
On the road a lot? Whether you’re living a nomadic lifestyle or work commute takes you through winding countrysides, you’ll want something like this Gooloo car jump starter to save yourself a hitchhike or a potential call to AAA. Normally $80, you can use promo code BVDQQNLC and bring your final total down to $45.
This 1200A starter packs a 18,000mAh battery that outputs voltage across a variety of mediums, including USB 3.0 Quick Charge to keep enough fuel in your phone’s tank to call someone if you’re unsuccessful jumping the car’s battery. It comes with a 12V battery clamp for that particular job, and an onboard LCD display keeps you informed on its remaining capacity.
Gooloo rates the jump starter for up to 30 1500-amp surges on cars, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, trucks, and boats. You could just as well jump a tractor in case the upcoming harvest season doesn’t throw any luck your way.
This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/10/2020 and updated with new information on 7/28/2020.
Looking for a new RPG to try? The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III has a passionate following who swear by this turn-based RPG. Featuring a world filled with rich lore and deep characters, you can purchase the Extracurricular Edition up at Amazon for $42. On Nintendo Switch, that package comes with a 20-page artbook, alternate cover art, an animated lenticular card, and over a dozen DLC items. PS4's version of the special release is called Early Enrollment Edition, and folks buying that one will be in for a soundtrack instead of the art card and DLC.
Now graduated from Thors Military Academy, Rean has become an instructor at the Thors Branch Campus, a newly-opened academy that quickly finds itself thrust onto the national stage. It is here that he takes the lead of a brand new Class VII, and must guide a new generation of heroes into an unknown future.
Though all is calm now, the nefarious Ouroboros organization continues to weave a dark plot that could engulf the entire continent in war...or perhaps something even more sinister.
Trails of Cold Steel III invites players into a world full of intrigue and excitement that is years in the making. They will embark on a whirlwind tour through the never-before-seen lands of the recently expanded Erebonian countryside, and encounter fresh faces as well as old friends familiar to fans of the series. In true Trails fashion, the deep, engaging story pairs with an incredible cast of characters and a combat system refined over decades of innovative RPG world-building.
I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Tom Nook one is no different and today it’s $2 off.
These cases are for the Switch Lite and made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in color. This Tom Nook one is slighted raise with his cute con artist face. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Tom may be a crook but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish mayor of all the islands. No turnips required.
Free two-day shipping for Prime members.
Whether you’ve grown addicted to apps or you’re looking to store more games on your Nintendo Switch, everyone could find a reason to jump on this deal for Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD card. It’s down to $35 today. This is a U3 card that has read/write speeds of 100/90 megabytes per second, and should work in almost any modern device that supports microSD. You’ll also get an adapter to use it with even more devices like digital cameras.