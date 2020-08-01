It's all consuming.
Soulcalibur VI is Still Getting New Characters, So Grab The Standard Edition For Cheap and Get to Fighting

Elizabeth Henges
Soulcalibur VI Standard Edition (PS4) | $19 | Amazon Soulcalibur VI Standard Edition (XBO) | $16 | Amazon
Screenshot: Bandai Namco
Good news, fighting game fans—last night, the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable stream happened, and there were all sorts of fun announcements for fighting games upcoming and already released. So I’ll be writing about fighting games this weekend. Deal with it... by buying some awesome games! Take, for example, Soulcalibur VI, which you can grab for $19 on the PlayStation 4, or $16 on the Xbox One. The latest DLC character, Setsuna, was announced, and she’ll be released this Tuesday! Just in time for Amazon to ship the game to you.

Seriously, though, Soulcalibur VI is a great game, and sub-$20 is a great price. You’ll have to buy the Season Pass on the digital platform store of your choice, but by saving so much with the base game, the Season Pass purchase is a lot easier to swallow.

