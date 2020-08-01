It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Long Sleeve or Short, JACHS NY Has Just The Henley For You

Elizabeth Henges
Summer Henley Blowout Sale | JACHS NY | Use code HNLY
Photo: JACHS NY

If case you haven’t noticed, I can’t get enough of JACHS NY’s awesome sales. This week might be the best sale of all, though, because I can’t resist a good Henley. You don’t have to resist either, because if you use code HNLY at checkout, you’ll get 60% off these shirts. Some of these get as low as $15!

So, what style will you grab? I’m a long-sleeve Henley person myself. That’s not the best for the summer, but hey, some of these long-sleeve Henleys are at $15, and why not stock up? If you want something to wear now, though, JACHS NY has you covered. So stock up and have a versatile shirt available whenever you need it!

Dyson V7 Fluffy

