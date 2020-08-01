For a Low $14, Get This... Grilling Contraption (?) And Stun Friends and Family With It

Flippin’ Boss All-In-One Stainless Spatula, Tong & Heat Resistant Silicone Glove | $14 | Meh



Advertisement

lol, what on earth is this? Does buying one of these make me some kind of grilling Wolverine master? Who invented this? Why? I have so, so many questions, and absolutely no answers. Just imagine whipping this baby at your next grill-out. The questions! The conversations! The confused stares as you try and flip a burger with a spatula essentially attached to the back of your hand! You can only get this... contraption today for $14, so don’t think about it, just buy one and you’ll get your money’s worth in the sheer confusion you’ll cause alone.