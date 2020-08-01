It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

For a Low $14, Get This... Grilling Contraption (?) And Stun Friends and Family With It

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMeh Deals
34
Save
Flippin’ Boss All-In-One Stainless Spatula, Tong &amp; Heat Resistant Silicone Glove | $14 | Meh
Flippin’ Boss All-In-One Stainless Spatula, Tong & Heat Resistant Silicone Glove | $14 | Meh
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Flippin’ Boss All-In-One Stainless Spatula, Tong & Heat Resistant Silicone Glove | $14 | Meh

Advertisement

lol, what on earth is this? Does buying one of these make me some kind of grilling Wolverine master? Who invented this? Why? I have so, so many questions, and absolutely no answers. Just imagine whipping this baby at your next grill-out. The questions! The conversations! The confused stares as you try and flip a burger with a spatula essentially attached to the back of your hand! You can only get this... contraption today for $14, so don’t think about it, just buy one and you’ll get your money’s worth in the sheer confusion you’ll cause alone.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Guitars for Beginners, According to Our Readers

Soulcalibur VI is Still Getting New Characters, So Grab The Standard Edition For Cheap and Get to Fighting

Get Two Rechargeable Xbox One Controller Batteries for $17

Sony’s HT-Z9F Atmos Soundbar Is More Impressive Than It Has Any Right to Be