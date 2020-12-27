Sunday's Best Deals: Belei Skincare Sale, Killer Queen Black, 16GB DDR4 XPG RAM, Nintendo Switch Anker Powerbank, 1080p Webcam, Bathroom Organizers, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A 1080p webcam and a sale on Belei skincare products lead Sunday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Did you know that Walmart+ members also save at the pump? Chloe Slaven signed up for Walmart+ because she wanted contactless delivery during COVID, but ended up investing in a year-long membership. Walmart+ consistently offered her same day and next day delivery options. She didn’t, however, realize that she could save at the pump too. “I haven’t,” she said. “But I actually only learned about it this week and plan to use [it] the next time I need fuel.”



A Walmart+ membership saves you 5 cents per gallon at Walmart and Murphy stations and gives you access to member pricing at Sam’s Club fuel stations as well. Who doesn’t love saving money when fueling up?

Sign up for Walmart+ today, and start saving right away.

Funcam 1080p Webcam NSTGTCXM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Webcams have become essential this past year. But if you’ve somehow made it to December and you don’t have one yet, I’ve got a fantastic deal for you right now.



Snag this Funcam 1080p webcam for just $10 when you apply promo code NSTGTCXM. At that low of a price, you can grab one for a friend or family member who needs one!

This isn’t the fanciest webcam, but for $10 you can get the job done. This code is only good through Dec. 28.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some rechargeable batteries or some large packs of batteries?



First up, the EBL charger includes AA & AAA batteries that you can use and reuse time and time again. Get it for $20 on Amazon.

You can also stock up on big packs of batteries, which are great to have on hand just in case. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48 pack of NECTIUM AA Batteries for just $16 with promo code 6UQXJTHP.

You can also get a big pack of AAA batteries, also NECTIUM alkaline type, for just $12 with promo code XZ3G49EU.

Samsung 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV Image : Elizabeth Lanier

The Office is leaving Netflix soon, so it’s time to binge as much of it as possible by the end of the year. You can watch that show or your favorite on this Samsung 50-inch 4K TV straight out of the box— it’s a smart tv, so you can access Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services from the device. It can all b yours for just $300 at Best Buy right now.



Get it while the price is this low! It’s not clear how long this deal will last.

I’m a big fan of Samsung’s smartwatches and wore a Gear Sport for years. There are three options on sale now at Best Buy saving you $70. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch but don’t want to go crazy these are a really nice option. This is a great way to spend some of that Christmas cash and it’s a savings of 28%.



Advertisement

If you are Samsung phone users these watches easily pair with them but I used my iPhone with my Gear Sport and it was pretty seamless as well. It was also quick to pair with my headphones. If you’re using this for fitness these watches can detect and track over forty movements. And they’re durable enough for hiking and swimming. They can track sleep and heart rate which are two things that are important to keep an eye on. The touch-screen display is clear and bright so it’s effortless to view messages and updates. And as with an Apple watch you can sync these up for Samsung Pay to make purchasing quicker. The battery life is pretty decent and if I remember correcting I went at least three or four days between charges. These watches are great middle of the road value, not too expensive but not too cheap. Each style is gorgeously made and you won’t be disappointed.

The watches will ship for free.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in Sebtember 2020 and updated new information on 12/25/2020.

Mpow M30 Earbuds O6GO23BF

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $19 when you clip the coupon and use the code O6GO23BF. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires on today and it only works on the pink color.



$19 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in October 2020 and updated new information on 12/25/2020.

Save Up to 44% off Motorola Smartphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Top-end smartphone prices have been pushing four digits in recent years, but you don’t need to spend that kind of cash to get a very good phone. Motorola has recast itself as a budget and mid-range Android specialist, and right now Amazon is offering big savings on those already modestly-priced handsets.



For my money, the best deal in the bunch is for this year’s Moto G Power, a budget phone with enough power for your everyday needs, a large 6.4-inch 1080p screen, and an enormous 5,000mAh battery pack that could net you up to three days on a charge. It’s 28% off the list price right now at $180.

Another good option is last year’s Motorola One Zoom, a mid-ranger with a weighty, flagship-like design, solid cameras, and good performance. It’s only for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, but it’s marked down 44% right now to just $250. Meanwhile, 2019’s budget Moto E6 isn’t great, but it is $103 if you want something usable and cheap.

Advertisement

And if you do want a super-fancy smartphone and don’t mind shelling out for one, Amazon is also taking $200 off the price of the new Motorola Razr 5G reboot, which brings back the classic clamshell design in a smartphone with a foldable screen. Even with the discount, it’s still $1,200.

Advertisement





If you’re trying to squeeze in a last-minute gift for that special techie in your life, a new MacBook or Apple Watch will surely do the trick. Right now, you can get Apple’s speedy new M1 MacBook Pro for $1,216, which is one of the first Apple laptops to use the company’s ARM processor. That snappy new chip will give you faster speeds and wildly impressive battery life (my M1 Air can last over a day on a full charge), 256GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. Typically, it’d cost you $1,300, but right now it’s $83 off on Amazon.

If you’re looking for something a bit less pricey but still packed with cool specs, Apple’s Watch Series 6 will do perfectly fine. It’s down to $340 right now for the 40mm GPS model, which is honestly all most people need. For your money you’ll get all the health and heart tracking features you’re used to with an Apple Watch, plus additional blood oxygen tracking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earbuds come in many styles and forms and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These ones from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Until December 27 these Flame Wireless Earbuds are 50% off the original price. Just clip the coupon and use the code RJZ6TSUE.



Mpow makes really quality products including earbuds. Really wireless earbuds are where they shine. These ones are only $25 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for long wear and intense activities. They’re waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

If you want to hear about a good deal on earbuds, listen up! Amazon currently has Sennheiser’s Momentum earbuds for $100. That’s $200 off the original price, which is music to my ears. Here’s the basic feature rundown. These are wireless Bluetooth buds that come with their own charging case, which add two extra charges to the buds. That brings the battery life up from four hours to 12. They have touch controls, so you can control music and calls with a tap of your finger. It’s a pretty complete feature set for a heavily discounted price, so consider shoving these in your ears if you’re in the market for a new pair.

Jabra Elite Active 75t Image : Gizmodo

Advertisement

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.



Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a pair is only $150 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Aukey 2300W Travel Adapter with 18W PD EUZ2HPWH + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

You really shouldn’t be traveling. Like, that’s the best way to catch and spread the ‘Rona during the panoramic. But if you’re already planning on going on trips after you get vaccinated like the rest of modern society, you should check out the Aukey Travel Adapter. It’s 2300W with 18W PD and can instantly transform into American, European, or Asian outlets with the flick of your fingers. You’ll also be able to plug in your USB-C cord for faster charging. It’s only $16 with the code EUZ2HPWH and a clipped coupon.



Again, don’t travel, but if you absolutely have to, do it smartly and quarantine once you get there.

If ever you’ve found yourself forgetting to charge your devices for the day, and wished you had a power bank to put in your bag, this is the one for you. Featuring a huge 10,000mAh battery, the Anker Power Bank can charge a Samsung Galaxy S20 2.5 times, alongside an iPad 1.3 times.



Just clip the $2 off coupon below the price to get your discount!

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter in November 2020, and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 12/20/20.

On the hunt for a versatile laptop option? You can snag a great deal on an HP Envy convertible laptop with a promo code right now.



To get the boosted model of the 15.6-inch Hp Envy x360 Convertible laptop for a discounted $617, follow the steps below.

1. Add laptop to your cart

2. Upgrade RAM to 16 GB DDR4 memory for $40

3. Upgrade Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds) for $10

4. Add promo code WINTRSAV5 at checkout that will bring total to $617 + tax

This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a 256 GB solid-state drive, and even an HP Active Pen for drawing within certain programs! You really can’t beat all of that for $617.

To get the smaller 13.3-inch convertible laptop model from HP for $855, just add it to your cart and don’t forget to add promo code WINTRSAV5 at checkout!

This model includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, AMD Radeon graphics 16 GB memory, and a 512 GB solid-state drive.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

Advertisement

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have amazing sound quality and are just $158, which is $72 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Marshall Uxbridge Smart Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s no secret: I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them I’ve fallen in love with and I’ve had many. The Uxbridge Smart Speaker is no different. Take $50 off of today at Best Buy.

I’ve had to pleasure of playing with this one during the lockdown and it’s now my go-to smart speaker. What I really like is through the Marshall app I can control how everything sounds with the fine-tuning feature. You can also do this with the rocker buttons on the top panel which is absolutely sleek and aesthetically gorgeous. But Marshall is known for really chic and cool looking speakers, the design is important to them and it shows. I’ve put it in my kitchen and both my roommate and I use it and all it’s Amazon Alexa features, especially while cooking. Alexa can even hear us in the dining room so the far-field microphone really does the job. It did take me a little bit of time to get it to connect properly but I’m not sure if it was my WiFi or just me having ‘user error,’ but once I was locked in it’s been perfect.

This item ships for free.

XPG SPECTRIX D41 RGB 16GB DDR4 Tungsten RAM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

XPG SPECTRIX D41 RGB 16GB DDR4 Tungsten RAM | $80 | Newegg



Need a bit more multi-tasking power? Or just more RGB for your PC setup? Snag two 8GB sticks of XPG SPECTRIX RAM for just $80 today over at Newegg, normally priced at $130.

Your PC’s motherboard will need to be compatible with DDR4 for these fancy RAM sticks to work, but as long as that’s good you should be set.

This $50 off deal is only good for today! So don’t miss out. You’ll even get a little $5 Newegg digital gift card as extra incentive for buying.

Pockets burning to buy something new for your Switch? Best Buy has a few good deals for you today. First up, you can grab Killer Queen Black for just $8 right now. With plenty of game modes and cross-play available with friends on PC and Xbox One, there’s plenty in this competitive game to keep you busy. Plus, it comes with some fancy sticker skins to give your Joy-Con controller a new look.



Need a boost for your Nintendo Switch? This Anker PowerCore charger is branded for your favorite on-the-go console and is down to just $50 right now. You don’t want to be caught without a charge, and now you don’t have to be!

Advertisement

Prodigy Toys Wonder Woman Doll Image : Amazon

Advertisement

With the wonderful Christmas gift from HBO Max Plus arriving today, we get to spend this holiday back in Themyscira. Diana Prince has returned and we couldn’t be happier. As she battles Barbara Minerva in this film there is no rest for the Amazonian princess. This adorable statue from Prodigy Toys has her posed ready to fight any villain. She proudly stands six inches tall and is beautifully crafted. She’s an absolute dream and a must-have for any lover of the noble warrior.



Free shipping for Prime members.

You can get a little Wario and Waluigi of your own for just $33 today on Amazon. Look how cute they are! Plus, we finally have a valid reason to put Wario in our daily Best Deals of the Day post. It’s a Christmas miracle, ya’ll.



Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Lite Case (Animal Crossing) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

The perfect gift for the Switch Lite-owning Animal Crossing fanatic in your life just might be this blue and green carrying case by PowerA. Tom Nook is the clear standout on this star-studded design featuring all your favorite characters. Complete with a sturdy handle and plenty of room for accessories, the case is down to $20 right now. Jump on it!



This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer in September 2020 and was updated with new information by Sheilah Villari on 12/25/2020.

Mafia Definitive Edition (PS4) | $30 | Amazon

Mafia Definitive Edition (Xbox) | $30 | Amazon Screenshot : 2K Games

If the wonky release of Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t meeting your open-world needs and/or you want something more retro than futuristic, why not check out the recent Mafia Definitive Edition? It massively overhauls a 2002 game with beautiful new graphics and enhanced play mechanics, as you rise through the ranks of the criminal underworld.



As Kotaku’s Zack Zwiezen writes, it’s a great remake of an admittedly awkward original game:

“Mafia Definitive Edition is a fantastic remake of an old and creaky game that barely deviates from the original’s story or gameplay, allowing old fans to re-experience a game they already love with amazing visuals and tighter combat. And for those who want to play the original Mafia game for the first time, this is now the best way to do so.”

Grab it now for $10 off on PlayStation 4 (Amazon) or Xbox One (Amazon).

Advertisement

This year I won’t be spending Christmas with my family but rather with three of my closest friends in the neighborhood. We’ve kept our social circle small and have stopped going out so board games have filled the void. Remember playing M.A.S.H. (that stands for mansion, apartment, shack, house if you don’t remember) in school with a simple pen and paper? Well, now there’s an update to it. This Fortune Telling Adult Party Game is on 52% off will be the perfect addition to your collection.



The game from your childhood has been resurrected and is now a killer grown-up version. It’s quick and easy to play. There are thousands of possible fortunes to conjure from as there are 300 Fate Cards in 6 different categories. There also 40 Scenario Cards making the probability of the same fortune virtually impossible. This allows for hours of play with no repeats. There are dry-erase cards to create your own answers too. You can play with 2 or 4 people so no worries if you’re keeping the clique to a minimum. Toss this new/old favorite into your rotation and enjoy a night of light fun in this heavy world.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It received widespread acclaim, even if critical appraisals were arguably more nuanced (and pointed) than with the original; but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner should have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Adorama has it for just $20 now, which is the best post-launch price we’ve seen to date.



In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride. And it’ll run on the PlayStation 5, too, in case you have the latest console.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 9/2/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 12/24/2020.

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $37, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch one month ago. It’s been a very busy month considering all the hubbub with new consoles and now Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Advertisement

You’ll find deals on digital games all over the place right now, but Newegg is taking things a step further with first-party Xbox games. Right now, the retailer has slashed the prices of many top Xbox titles by half or more, and then tossed in a coupon code to take another 15% off of that lowered sale price.



Using the coupon code listed alongside each link above or inset below, you can get Gears 5, State of Decay 2, Halo 5: Guardians, or Battletoads for just over $8 apiece, or Ori and the Will of the Wisps or Bleeding Edge for less than $13 each. Sea of Thieves is $17 with the code, meanwhile, and the brilliant open-road racer Forza Horizon 4 is just $21.

Advertisement

You’ll receive a code for each purchased game that you can redeem on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, and all but Halo 5 also redeem on PC as well. Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature ensures that you get the version best optimized to your hardware. Snag some great Xbox games and ensure you have something fresh to play over the holidays!

The one thing I can say about Ubisoft games is that, for better or worse, you always know exactly what you’re in for. This could not be more true of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, both of which are now on sale for $71 as part of a bundle deal straight from the Microsoft Store. Seeing as it would cost $75 to buy them separately at the current discounted rate, that only saves you about 5%. Still, at full price, the pack is $110, so if you were already planning on swiping up the digital duo for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, do it before the deal runs out.



Because I’ve poured time into both of these games, I’m speaking from experience when I say you can count on the same shtick as the two Watch Dogs games and countless Assassin’s Creed titles that came before them. A little bit of stealth here, some watered down RPG elements there, and a whole bunch of hand-holding quests may sound trite, and to an extent it is, but if you don’t have the patience to learn a whole new set of rules and mechanics, veterans of either series will catch on fast.

Advertisement

Valhalla, my favorite of the two, is especially a treat. While the gameplay hasn’t changed a whole lot since Odyssey came out in 2018, the story is a lot more focused without restraining the scope of its open-world maps, which there are a few of. Since I wasn’t all that interested in vikings going in, I didn’t expect it to resonate with me as much as entries from more familiar periods like the Ezio trilogy, Syndicate, and even Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. Although I’m currently stuck playing Cyberpunk 2077, you can bet as soon as I wrap up the main story I’m time traveling back to building up my settlement in Valhalla.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy VII Remake | $30 | Amazon Best Buy Walmart Screenshot : Square Enix

Advertisement

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla haven’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Now you can do it for only $30 at your choice of retailer, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.



This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

Advertisement

It may seem like only yesterday that Ubisoft released Watch Dogs: Legion. And yet, here we are several months later with the game’s price finally getting lower. Wait, what’s that? Watch Dogs: Legion came out just weeks ago?

I’m not really sure what’s going on here, but the open-world game’s price has been all over the place since releasing in late October and early November on various platforms, and now it’s half-off on all consoles at Amazon. Some of these versions will even arrive before Christmas, at least as of this writing, or you can go digital on Xbox and get a code right away.

Advertisement

Ubisoft has been on a roll when it comes to software this fall, releasing huge open world games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Of course, those games pale in comparison to Ubisoft’s true killer app: Just Dance. The rhythm series is still chugging along with annual installments, turning family living rooms into dance floors.

The latest installment, Just Dance 2021, quietly released last month as the gaming world was distracted by the PlayStation 5 launch. Today, Amazon shoppers can pick it up on Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for just $30. If nothing else, it’s a good excuse to introduce your family to Lizzo and force them to dance along to “Juice.”

Advertisement

LEGO DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s Wonder Woman week! I can’t be the only one that’s super excited to see Wonder Woman ‘84 on Christmas? That’s ok, I know I’m not. LEGO continues its awesome interpretations of our favorite comic book heroes with this kit straight from Diana’s new flick. Save 20% off this set and bring a little bit of girl power and Themyscira to your abode.

In this incredibly detailed replication of Diana and Barara’s fight scene, you get minifigures of each plus Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. This two-sided model scales down a high-tech bunker and a revolving transmitter tower. Here we have a winged Wonder Woman and Dr. Minerva in her Cheetah form. The transmitter tower rotates and even moves up and down. This set measures seven inches high and six inches wide but that won’t limit the imagination of any lover of Ms. Prince. This LEGO set is recommended for those eight and up because of all the small parts but a great gift for any DC fan or collector none the less.

Advertisement

One day shipping and guaranteed to arrive before the holiday.

Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I had zero idea Funko was in the board game business. But here we are. Looking at the packaging it’s beautifully designed. The retro vibe comes from the fact that you’re playing through 1960s Tokyo in this Godzilla Tokyo Clash board game. Today save 39% on it and live out all your “strange creature” fantasies



As a kid, I loved Rodan because I’d watch the then Sci-Fi Channel Saturday mornings when the ran old Godzilla flicks. So obviously my major gripe with this game is the lack of a pterodactyl-like monster. But you can play as the other famous kaiju: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, or Megalon. They each come as an awesome miniature to stomp around the board. You’ll be battling your friend to become the ultimate monster ruler by strategizing to gain more energy by destroying select targets on the board. Your kaiju will need to take the others out before the people of Earth deploys game ending weapon to destroy you all. Recommended for ages ten and up for two to four players. The game takes about forty-five minutes, so it’s not a long campaign but definitely fun enough to get a few sessions in on a killer game night with friends or family. I’m interested to see what Funko does in this gaming space in the future.

Advertisement

Prime members get free one-day shipping.

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is designed as a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.



Even though it just came out last month, you can already save $20 on the game at Amazon, whether you want the PlayStation 5, Xbox (Series X/S and One), or PlayStation 4 version.

Advertisement

Gears 5 Screenshot : Microsoft

Advertisement

In perhaps the most fitting price-to-title match ever, Gears 5 is currently $5. For those that base their game buying decisions on a price/content ratio, that’s $1 per gear. Perfect value. Frankly, $5 is a genuine steal for this game. Gears 5 is an excellent installment of the long-running Gears of War series that’s jam-packed with memorable action and a memorable lead character. It also has characters that are just too large. The biggest human beings you’ll ever see. What’s fun about the Gears series is that it’s a game about very big people being sad. It’s a big melodrama that’s almost a parody of soap operas. Gears is basically wrestling, but for video games. You love to see it.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox) Screenshot : Microsoft

Advertisement

I hope you’re ready for a good cry, because Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $13 right now. Okay, that’s not the part that’s going to make you cry, unless you just love deals a lot. The game itself is extremely emotional with some genuinely tear-jerking story beats. If you’re not familiar with the original, Ori is a 2D platformer about a little creature frolicking through the woods (there’s a lot more lore than that, but I don’t have the time or space to get into it here). The sequel gives you a precious owl baby and proceeds to tear your heart out of your chest Mortal Kombat style in a quest to protect it. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a gorgeous and slick platformer with satisfying mobility and a deeply affecting story, so don’t forget it when you put together your 2020 catch-up backlog.

Advertisement

Some of ya’ll might be here cause you stocked up on a little too much toilet paper earlier this year, and some of you might just want to add a little bit of harmony to your bathroom. Either way, these organizers are sure to do the trick.



I personally think this cabinet is perfect for hiding away extra toilet paper or tissues as well as toiletries. Snag it for $31 when you clip the $5 off coupon. You can store plenty of products in this narrow little tiered rollaway shelf, just $21 when you clip the 5% off coupon.

Advertisement

If you just need something to hold your toilet paper (and maybe hang onto your phone for you when you go), this toilet paper holder is only $14 when you add promo code MBSMZKK2.

Finally, this last standing shelf and storage cabinet allows you to hide away some items and store some out in the open. It can be yours for $24, marked down from $60 when you apply promo code 3IFKILE3 at checkout.

Advertisement

These codes and coupons won’t last forever! Grab something today and start the new year with a sparkling clean and organized bathroom.

I’ve got some great deals and nifty tools for you to clean your kitchen comfortably right now. Don’t you want to start 2021 with a sparkling clean space?



First up, this dish soap sponge dispenser is perfect for adding some extra efficiency to your dish-washing routine. There’s one for $9 (55% off) and one for $10 (33% off).



Advertisement

Of course, you need sponges and dish soap to use with your dispenser. These Truman cleaning sponges are non-toxic and gentle enough to use on your dishes. Grab two packs of three sponges for $5 when you clip the coupon.

I’m pretty particular about the soaps I use in my household, and that includes dish soap. You’ll find that a lot of them have synthetic fragrances and preservatives in them, and that’s just not good for some of us with sensitive skin.

You’ll also want to go the eco-friendly route and buy bigger bottles of dish soap to save on plastic packaging. Some great options are Cucina’s lime zest and cypress tree dish soap and Cucina’s coriander and olive tree soap. These soaps are cruelty-free and eco-friendly!

There’s also the unscented Sun & Earth dish soap, which you can get a giant thing of for $26. This soap is made of plant-based ingredients! So it’s the perfect option for fellow sensitive people.

