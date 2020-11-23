Give Your Switch a Big Storage Boost With a 512GB Samsung MircroSD Card for $65

Samsung EVO Select microSD 512GB Image : Amazon

Black Friday is upon us and there’s no shortage of games to grab for the Nintendo Switch. Between discounts on big first-party exclusives and a massive eShop sale that just launched, you’ll run out of Switch space quick without an external storage option. If you’re looking to go as big as possible, you can grab a 512GB Samsung m icroSD card for $65, down 35% from its normal price. The Samsung EVO Select microSDXC is compatible with the Switch and 512GB of storage will give most players all the storage they need for years. If you’re not a gamer, it’s still an ideal card for your storage needs with 100 MB/S read and 90 MB/S write speeds. The card comes with an adapter so you can easily plug it into your computer and upload video, pictures, or whatever you want to store on it.