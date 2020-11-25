It's all consuming.
Grab Three Pairs of JACHS Most Comfortable Stretch Pants for Only $75

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
3 Stretch Pant Bundle | $75 | JACHSNY | Use Code 3BF
Image: JACHS NY
Man, JACHS is really out here making y’all as stylish as possible this winter. Here’s another great Black Friday deal for you. Today grab and any 3 Stretch Pants for just $75. All you need to do is use the code 3BF at checkout. And considering one pair is up to $99 this discount is criminal.

You can mix and match any 3 from their stretch collection. This includes chinos, travelers, canvas, and tech pants. There are 53 colors and styles to pick from within that so load up on the traditional hues like black, navy, and khaki, or go bold with yellow, red, or olive. I’ll recommend the traveler pant as the best value and most comfortable. They have a sleek finish and the 4-way stretch flex twill makes them perfect for pretty much anything. Long zoom calls, biking, running errands, or just chilling on the sofa. The travelers are as versatile as the name would suggest. But no matter which you choose it’s an excellent sale to give your wardrobe the classy boost it’s been craving.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Sheilah Villari

