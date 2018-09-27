Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A one-day computer component Gold Box, the best skillet you can buy, and two sizes of Instant Pots lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re building a new PC, upgrading an old one, or just need some tech accessories, today’s one-day Amazon sale is worth a look. Inside, you’ll find PC components like graphics cards, power supplies, and motherboards, but also accessories like monitors, gaming mice, and a backpack. There are even a couple of pre-built gaming desktops in there, including a Corsair One Pro for $600 off (we reviewed the Corsair One Elite here).

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off almost any $25+ order, with a maximum savings of $100. Just use promo code PICKSOON at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 9PM ET tonight.



My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V6 Absolute or the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergy for $195.

As always, another good place to start is Best Buy’s eBay storefront, which carries a ton of video games and rarely-discounted tech items like Bose QuietComfort headphones, or this open-box Switch Pro controller, both of which are eligible for the savings.

Worldwide Stereo is another reputable seller, and a great place to score rare discounts on Sonos speakers, including the brand new Sonos Beam sound bar, or the entry level Sonos Play:1.

Need a new TV? TCL’s incredible 2018 model with Dolby Vision HDR is eligible.

These sales are consistently great if you’re in the market for a game console. Here’s an Xbox One X PUBG bundle with a bonus controller $425 with code PICKSOON. The Nintendo Switch is also available for just $271 with the code, shipped by Newegg. And while the code doesn’t work on gift cards, but you can use it on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

Not happy with your home Wi-Fi network? The reader-favorite Google Wifi mesh networking system is sold directly by Google on eBay, and you can get a three-pack of routers for $237 with promo code PICKSOON, or a single one for $101.

In the market for a new computer? The ASUS and Microsoft eBay storefronts are both eligible for the savings.

Even YETI, which never runs sales, operates an eBay storefront, and the code will work there just as well as anywhere else.

The code works on everything from major sellers to individuals selling out of their garage, so if you’ve had something on your wishlist, just search for it - the code should work on just about anything.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ Lightning cables look better, feel nicer, and last longer than the ones you can buy from Apple. Oh yeah, and they cost half as much on sale. Get the 3' red model for just $9 today with promo code ANKER293, complete with a pouch.

Photo: Amazon

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.

We haven’t seen many deals on the new model since it was released, but Walmart’s currently throwing in a $25 gift card when you buy a 128GB model (which is the one you should buy anyway), in addition to a small discount from the usual $429. Just scroll down the page until you see this option:

Photo: Amazon

If you have any big outdoor adventures planned for the end of summer, you can capture them with GoPro’s 2018 HERO camera, down to an all-time low $154 at Amazon today. It doesn’t shoot in 4K, but it does have a built in touchscreen and can go underwater without any additional housing, making it more than enough action cam for most people. Who knows, maybe you’ll even capture nature fighting back.

Graphic: Amazon

For a limited time, you can score an incredible deal on the Fire TV Cube 4K streaming media device. Just $80 gets you a visual entertainment workhorse, smart device controller, voice assistant, and music player all crammed into a tiny box. We saw this deal earlier in the month for Prime members only, but now it’s open to all.

If the cube is a little too feature packed, or too much robot overlord for your needs, you can also snag a Fire TV stick for a measly $30.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The new iPhones are expensive as hell, so if you don’t need the latest and greatest, you can pick up a refurbished 6s for $210 to $260, depending on your storage capacity. Just note that like all Woot deals, this is only available today.

Photo: Amazon

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs gathering dust, this $11 enclosure can turn it into a handy USB-C external drive. No tools are required: just pop in the drive, and plug it in.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but a two-pack for $15 from iClever is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. Just make sure you know what you’re doing.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today with promo code ANKERPS2, and includes 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the gorgeous, glass framed 2018 E8 models.



The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $2,200, and the 65" to $2,800 (select the 65" option at checkout). You can also get last year’s 65" entry level model for $1,600 refurbished from Walmart, if you’re on a budget but want the larger size. It doesn’t have the new processor, the glass frame, or HFR, but it still looks amazing.

Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEYH54 at checkout to get it for $11.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this new $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKER846) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$420 for a 65" 4K TV? Even for this barebones RCA with no smart apps or HDR support, that’s a blazing hot deal. Plus, everyone who buys it gets free two day shipping, or you could pick it up at your local Walmart to have it ready for this weekend’s football games.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: We posted this 55" TV at $300 a few weeks ago, and it promptly sold out. It’s back in stock today at $320, but the 49" is also on sale for $250.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 55" 4K TV for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want an Instant Pot pressure cooker in time for Thanksgiving dinner prep (you do), the standard 6 qt. model is down to $80 right now ($20 less than usual), and the family-sized 8 qt. is down to $90, from its usual $140.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a damn miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. I turned some rock-hard frozen chicken breasts into fork-tender shredded chicken in about 20 minutes last night, including preheating. I didn’t thaw them, I just threw them into the Instant Pot. It’s like cheating.

All-Clad skillets are among the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and Amazon’s marked the essential 12" tri-ply down to the best price we’ve ever seen.



These skillets feature a durable stainless steel cooking surface, an even and rapid-heating aluminum core, and a beautiful stainless exterior, all sandwiched together to create the ultimate pan. And, like all All-Clad items, it comes with a lifetime warranty, though you probably won’t need it so long as you treat it well. $78 is nearly $10 less than the previous best deal Amazon’s offered. Seriously, if you ever do any cooking, I can’t recommend this enough.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone should own some WD-40. It’s obviously great for fixing squeaky hinges, but it has a ton of surprising uses that have nothing to do with lubrication. This one-gallon can is just $14 on Amazon today, which is as cheap as it’s ever been, so add it to your cart faster than greased lightning.

Photo: Amazon

Why measure distances with a tape measure when you can measure them with a laser? This model from Bosch is down to its best price of the year, and can measure distances up to 120 feet to within 1/16 of an inch, and it can even calculate area and volume for you, if your middle school math skills are feeling rusty.

Photo: Amazon

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



Just note that this is the “Lite” version of the Ecobee3, which doesn’t detect occupancy, can’t control accessories like dehumidifiers, and doesn’t include a room sensor like the Ecobee3, but today’s $139 price for the thermostat is a solid $30 less than usual, and the best price we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. We tried one of these out and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA1018.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’d say most 12 ounce beers get finished in one sitting, but what if you open a high ABV bomber, and you want to enjoy it over two nights? These rubber bottle caps seal off the opening, and keep your drink carbonated and fresh in the fridge overnight. Plus, they look cool. Get a six-pack for just $5 today.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

All-Clad is best known for its tri-ply stainless steel pans, but they also make really good nonstick frying pans too. This set of two is down to $48 today, or $12 less than usual, and within $3 of the best price ever. The 8-inch and 10-inch skillets are nonstick, scratch resistant, and oven safe up to 500 degrees.



This package usually sells for $60, so get them while they’re still sizzling.

Preorder DanForce G1 Pro Modular Flashlight | Kickstarter

The DanForce G1 Pro looks like a flashlight, and acts like a flashlight, but it’s so much more.

Billing itself as “The First Modular Flashlight,” the G1 Pro comes with a whole carrying kit worth of accessories that add brightness and extra battery life, convert it into a power bank, and transform it into a lantern. You can swap out the lens to output red or green light, you can mount it to your bike, and you can even remove the battery tube entirely, and plug a compass into one end. It’s an all-you-can-eat buffet, in flashlight form.

The G1 Pro should be out in December, and you can save a bundle by getting in on the Kickstarter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bodum’s double walled drinking glasses keep your beverages hot or cold for longer, insulate your hands from extreme temperatures, and look awesome while doing it. If you want to give them a try, Amazon’s selling 2-packs of 12 ounce tumblers for $14 right now (after clipping the $5 coupon).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lodge’s 3.5" cast iron skillet is pretty freakin’ adorable, and worth $4 for that alone, in my opinion. But it’s perfect for homemade pizookies, or single eggs, and unlike your full-sized skillet, it takes approximately four seconds to clean.

Screenshot: Butcher Box

Free ground beef. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll also get 10 ounces of uncured bacon in your first box, and two bonus pounds of ground beef in every box you get delivered for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. That’s enough for eight burgers every time you get a shipment.

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My parents bought a wood pellet grill (a Traeger, to be precise) a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want with a digital dial, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



This Pit Boss model gives you a massive 700 square inches of cooking space, and $337 with free two day shipping is an absolute steal. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Coalatree makes some of our favorite outdoor apparel, and now you can preorder and save on the company’s new Camper hooded jacket.

The Camper 2.0 is extremely water resistant, and will still keep you warm even if it gets wet. It also includes a bunch of pockets, cable routing for headphones, and the ability to squeeze itself into an internal pocket for use as a travel pillow. Oh yeah, it looks great too.



The jacket will come out early next year with an MSRP of $159, but you can get yours for considerably less by preordering from Kickstarter.

Screenshot: Dockers

Who doesn’t like saving money with their khakis (I bet Jake from Statefarm does). It may seem like it’s just 30% off from the Dockers site, but use the code BIGMONEY and bump that up to 40%.



I know khakis aren’t the most exciting thing you can buy, but at least check out the company’s new Smart Series pants, which are comfortable, flexible, and suitable for any season.

Image: Zach Custer (Bonobos)

Bonobos is currently taking an extra 40% off all sale items with code STEAL, so now’s the time to restock your wardrobe. There’s hundreds of items to choose from including flannels, denim, swimsuits, dress pants, chinos, sweaters, tees, and more. It’s basically everything they sell, and your size won’t last forever, so make your move.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for fall weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale sectiont? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code GEARUP20 at checkout to stack on the savings. $5 standard shipping, or free shipping on orders over $60.

Graphic: Enso

Whether you’re worried about losing your wedding band at work, or you just don’t want to end up like Jimmy Fallon, silicone wedding bands are practical, affordable, and actually pretty good looking. If you’re curious to try one out, Enso just kicked off its birthday sale, taking 30% off every ring they sell.



We just tried out Enso’s Elements ring, which incorporates real metal into the silicone for a bit of shine, and while it won’t fool anyone up close, we were still impressed. But they also offer a ton of other styles too, some starting around $10, and they’re all included in the sale as well. Hell, they’re cheap enough that you could buy several, and pick one based on your mood or outfit.

Graphic: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first six months for 50% off, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.

Graphic: PUBG

If you’re tired of getting owned repeatedly by Fortnite teens who are really good at building, try PUBG, where you’ll either get owned repeatedly by teens who are simply better at video games than you, or where you’ll hide in a bathroom for long stretches of time. The physical full release is just $23 on Xbox One right now, the best price we’ve seen since it came out of beta.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been struggling to get your hands on a spare NES Classic controller, Amazon has them in stock (as an add-on item) for $10.

Still don’t have an NES Classic? Walmart has them in stock for $60.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There have been a few new Nintendo Switch bundles going up for preorder lately (including, most notably, a Super Smash-themed one), but the Fortnite bundle will be the first of them to ship (it comes out next Friday), and the first that doesn’t cost any extra.



For the standard $300 MSRP of the Switch, you’ll also get 1,000 V-Bucks for Fortnite (which is just enough to buy a season’s Battle Pass, with 50 bucks to spare), and the Double Helix DLC pack, which includes a unique outfit, back bling, glider and pickaxe.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $60 is a really good price - we rarely see it drop below $64.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been out of stock at Walmart for months, but are available to preorder once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home by mid-October.

Screenshot: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as the early-unlock game, which is pretty damn good, but if you’re still on the fence, they just added Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks as well. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield



Eight USB charging ports



Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

