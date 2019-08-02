Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 Ninja Foodi

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Corey Foster

If you like to cook many different ways, but hate having eight different appliances to do so, you’re going to want to check out the Ninja Foodi. It is a pressure cooker, air fryer, dehydrator, and steamer all wrapped up on one pretty package.



Right now, you can get a 6.5 Qt. Ninja Foodi Cooker for only $110 on Woot, if you’re okay with buying refurbished. The Foodi comes with a crisping lid, which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. You won’t need any other kitchen appliances after buying this.

#2 Bizzy coffee

Photo: Bizzy

If you like cold brew coffee, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Bizzy, Amazon’s #1 seller of cold brew beans, concentrates, and ready-to-drink coffee. They sent me some to try out recently, and it was incredibly smooth and tasty. In fact, I readily admit that I enjoyed it more than my typical Amazon Fresh DIY cold brew.



Now, they’re giving our readers 15% off anything on their Amazon storefront (fulfilled by Amazon) with promo code BZYGIZMO. I just bought two bottles of Bizzy concentrate for just $16 with the code and a 5% Subscribe & Save discount, which works out to just $.50 per cup if you follow Bizzy’s suggested ratios. That’s about the same cost as my cheapo DIY solution, and it’s tastier while not requiring me to wash any dishes afterwards. Everybody wins!

If you prefer to have a little more control over your coffee, the code will also work on Bizzy beans (both whole and coarse ground) in a variety of roasts.

#3 Ulta

Image: Ulta

Whether there’s a new product you’ve been dying to try or you just ran out of your go-to cosmetics, there’s somehow always a good reason to buy more makeup—and today’s the day to do it. For one day only, Ulta is taking $10 off your makeup purchase (yes, any makeup) as long as you spend at least $35. Just use promo code MAKEUP10 to apply the discount to your Ulta haul and take advantage of this stunning offer.



#4 melatonin gummies

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone has trouble getting to sleep every once in awhile, so even if you don’t consider yourself a bad sleeper, it’s not a bad idea to keep some melatonin gummies stocked in your medicine cabinet. We’ve reviewed these gummies from Natrol, and you can grab a jar of 90 of them for just $7 today, down from the usual $10.



Pro-tip: they work wonders for sleeping on a plane, and are worth the purchase for that alone.

#5 iPad Air

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The old 10.5" iPad Pro didn’t die; it was reincarnated as the second coming of the iPad Air. Offering iPad Pro-like performance in a form factor that some may prefer (if you’re loathe to give up TouchID, anyway), it’s Apple’s new Goldilocks iPad.



While we’ve seen bigger discounts on the latest iPad Pros, today’s $50 discount on every size and configuration is the best deal we’ve seen on this model to date. The savings are even available on the cellular models.

And if you missed it a few weeks ago, Apple’s official smart keyboard for this tablet is also half off.

#6 hyperx

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

HyperX makes a lot of terrific, reader favorite gaming accessories, and today, Amazon’s cutting the price on a bunch of them. Choose from console accessories and headsets starting at $15. While these are mainly geared towards gamers, the headsets especially can improve your comfort and efficiency at work as well.



The HyperX CloudX headset is an especially terrific buy at $50. While it’s licensed for the Xbox, it can work on most gaming platforms and this current price matches the best we’ve ever seen.

#7 backcountry

Image: Backcountry

If you’re big into camping, you’ll want to pitch a tent at Backcountry’s sale on camping gear, happening today only. Outdoor adventurers can save an additional 20% on tons of gear, including sleeping bags, packs, tents, and apparel. Many of the items included in the promotion are specifically for cold weather, which means the camping fun doesn’t need to end come fall. So stock up now, and start setting your sights on that campsite.



#8 USB-C PD Battery Pack

Until very recently, USB-C Power Delivery battery packs were exclusively large. Like 20,000mAh or more, and a few pounds to boot. But if you don’t need that much power for a few hours on a plane, this pack from Xcentz is a svelte 5,000mAh, and only $11 today with promo code XCENTZ215.



To be clear, its USB-C PD port only outputs 18W, not the 30W or even 45W we’ve seen on larger packs. But I used a (10,000mAh) sample they sent with my Nintendo Switch on a flight recently, and it was fast enough to increase the charge level on my Nintendo Switch while playing Breath of the Wild, albeit not very quickly. It’ll also charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed if you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable like this one.

#9 madewell

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom Rack is firing up flash sales dedicated entirely to casual-cool brand Madewell’s men’s and women’s apparel (including plus sizes) and shoes. My own wardrobe is so filled with Madewell apparel that I am essentially a walking Madewell advertisement when I get dressed every day (but this is not an ad, I just really, really love Madewell), so trust me when I say that now’s your chance to buy scores of quality, stylish stuff that’s more than half-off its usual price.



A few of my favorite things on sale? A transitional fall sweater, this feminine peasant top; a versatile black jumpsuit; a wool-blend, leopard-print dress that’s ideal for fall and winter, the perfect guys’ henley, plus a lot of great jeans and tees. Please, for the love of God, hurry over to this sale; the best items are already selling out.

#10 lyso

Graphic: Shep McAllister

320 Lysol Disinfecting Wipes | $9 | Amazon | With Subscribe & Save and $2.08 discount at checkout

Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $9 by using Subscribe & Save, where you’ll get an additional $2.08 of savings at checkout.