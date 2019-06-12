Graphic: Anker

Anker PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning Cable | $16 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERC2L

Apple only started allowing third parties to make USB-C to Lightning cables a few months ago, but Anker’s already brought the fast-charging technology to their best cable: the PowerLine+ II.

The cable combines the best stuff from all of Anker’s premium charging cables, including a nylon-braided wrap, metal connectors, a 30,000 bend lifespan, and even a lifetime warranty if it somehow does ever break. And since it’s USB-C, it allows you to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speeds from any USB-C PD charger: from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Just use promo code ANKERC2L to get the deal. Valid on black or red.