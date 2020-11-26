Stream Movies to Your Soundbar on a 'Sandwich-Sized' Roku Streambar, Now $30 Off

Roku Streambar | $100 | Amazon

Roku Streambar | $100 | Best Buy

TV speakers suck. You know this. I know this. Your DAD knows this. But the alternative, soundbars or full-on home theater surround sound systems, can get expensive, often approaching a grand or more. Soundbars in particular also take up a lot more space on your TV stand, and if you’ve got a dedicated streaming device up there already—as many of us do—they’ll make your setup look cluttered too. The Roku Streambar , reviewed by Gizmodo staff reporter Catie Keck just last month, solves both these problems. Measuring 14" x 4.2" x 2.4", it occupies very little console real estate and has Roku 4K HDR streaming functionality built-in.

After weeks with the Streambar, I’m convinced it’s a solid choice for people who would like to improve the sound on a TV without dropping an eye-popping amount of money on a pricey sound system, or even someone in need of a 4K streaming device who is willing to drop a few extra bucks on a connected smart speaker. I want to stress again that this is not a top-of-the-line soundbar option, at least not without a boost from additional speakers. But the ability for this tiny but mighty speaker to be expanded upon for a fuller surround system—all while delivering many of the benefits of premium streaming sticks and boxes—makes it a hell of a steal for the price.

For Cyber Week, the Roku Streambar is down to $100—23% off the list price—on Amazon and at Best Buy. While it doesn’t support many of the bells and whistles that even the Roku Ultra does, it’s a great way to consolidate your devices, which you can’t really say of any set-top box. That said, if you’re unconvinced but still need a way to watch your shows, a bunch of Roku devices are still on sale on Amazon and at Best Buy and Staples.