Tune Into a New Roku: Ultra, Streaming Stick+, and Premiere Models Are All on Sale Right Now

Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Roku Ultra | $70 | Amazon, Best Buy, Staples
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $30 | Best Buy, Staples
Roku Premiere | $25 | Best Buy, Staples

You probably already have a streaming box of some sort, but maybe not, or maybe it’s feeling a bit long in the tooth. Roku devices still don’t support HBO Max, which is a huge bummer, but if that’s not a priority for you, they offer plenty of streaming options without costing too much. Plus, there’s some pretty great deals right now.

The Roku Ultra, typically $100, is down to $70 right now at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples. For your money, you’ll get 4K streaming, voice control, Bluetooth streaming, and support for nearly every streaming service you could hope for (aside from HBO Max). If you want something more barebones and don’t want to spend too much, Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is down to $30 right now at Best Buy and Staples, but doesn’t support ethernet connections and lacks Dolby Vision.

You could also get the even more basic Premiere at Best Buy or Staples, but it’s only $5 cheaper than the Streaming Stick+ and lacks voice control and extended wifi range. If you do need HBO Max, there’s always the Chromecast.

