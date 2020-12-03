Mpow's MDots Wireless Earbuds Are Only $17 for the Next Two Days

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds CJLL92OT Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds | $17 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code CJLL92OT



Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. For the next two days take 32% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds. Just remember to clip the coupon and use code CJLL92OT at checkout.

Advertisement

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow and I’m never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce robust and balanced sound. I use my M5 s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about 20 hours of playback time and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.