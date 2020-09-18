For the Next Three Days Grab These Mpow M5 Bluetooth Earbuds for Only $20

Mpow M5 aptX Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds RX9RJ67X Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Mpow M5 aptX Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds | $20 | Amazon | Use Code RX9RJ67X



Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Until Monday take 56% off the M5 aptX Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds from Mpow.

I’ve tested a few things from Mpow over the years and I remember them being a great per value option. If money is tight they’re a good brand. The M5 aptX earbuds have been updated with new tech to improve the bass and produce a crisper sound for tunes and clearer sound for calls. The Qualcomm chipset has improved the noise-canceling function on this version too . You’ll get up to six hours of playtime off of a single charge and with the case add another thirty-six . The case will fully charge in two hours, not bad for how much life you get out of it. These little buds are sweatproof so all good for those who plan on working out with them. Easy to pair and switch between calls and music. They connect quick with your voice assistant to keep you connected no matter where you are.

