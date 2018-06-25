Your week starts off with deals on Dark Souls, earbuds perfect for working out, a Greenworks sale, and many more.



Photo: Amazon

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $40 since they launched, but today, they’re just $33.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.



That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER454.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t yet upgraded to a 4K monitor, today’s the day to fix that.



Two different LG UHD displays are down to within $1 of their best prices ever today on Amazon. For $297, this 27" IPS display includes FreeSync for optimized gaming performance with AMD cards, as well as the ability to do multiple picture-in-picture modes to simulate multiple monitors on a single display.

For professional users, this display includes everything you see above, plus an improved RGB color gamut (99%+) and USB-C support, which means a single cable to a compatible laptop can handle video transfer and charging. If you plug in your laptop several times per day, that little convenience can make a big difference.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $220 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 49" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain.



You can also step up to the 55" version of the same set for $100 more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes sound bars, because of course they do, and their 2.1 channel, 31.5" model is down to an all-time low $62 right now. This bar’s integrated subwoofer won’t give you the kind of bass you’d expect from a dedicated subwoofer that sits on the floor, but it’s better than nothing, and makes this system ideal for a bedroom TV where space is a concern.

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the fastest Wi-Fi range extender around, but if there’s just one corner of your house that doesn’t get a strong signal, it could be all you need for just $18.



Photo: Amazon

If most Bluetooth earbuds ar too large or heavy to stay comfortably in your ears, iClever’s lightest Bluetooth headphones are worth a look. The earbuds themselves weigh less than half an ounce each, and having tried them myself, they’re just as light and comfortable as any wired headphones I’ve ever used. Get a pair for just $13 today with promo code ICEBTH20. Even if you already have a pair that you like, at that price, it might be worth grabbing a spare set for your luggage or gym bag.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest bundle eschews games in favor of cyber security software. As usual, the contents are split among three different tiers, but the $15 top tier has some really great stuff, including a year of Dashlane Premium password management software and a year of Private Internet Access, our readers’ favorite VPN. Both of those are only valid for new users, but either one on its own would be a stellar discount.

You can also try PIA for a month for just $1 through this bundle, and if you’re ready to commit, get three years of the service for $90 with our exclusive discount. They don’t offer that price to the general public.

Photo: Amazon

Egyptian Cotton is one of the softest things you can sleep on, but it comes at a price. Amazon is thankfully helping you out there with their sale on Egyptian Cotton sheets from Thread Spread. Get a set for as low as $67, with your choice from 14 different colors. While you’re gonna want to sleep on these sheets, don’t sleep on this deal because it ends today.



Have any summer vacations on the horizon? Throw out the ratty old suitcase you bought in college and upgrade to a new spinner from eBags during this limited time Jet sale. Carry-ons, checked bags, combos, softsides, hardsides...it’s all here. Just pick your favorite and save.

Graphic: Amazon

If you ever do DIY projects around the house, you can almost definitely make use of this DEWALT combo kit, which includes a brushless drill and an impact drive, plus a battery and tool bag. $179 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the kit, so grab yours and start dreaming up projects.

Graphic: Amazon

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for over 20% off, so stock up!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Greenworks’ 80V cordless lawn tools will make you wonder why you ever used gas-powered appliances, and several of them are on sale, today only.



Included in the deal are a pair of blowers, a couple of string trimmers, a pole saw, a hedge trimmer, and the pièce de résistance: a 21" lawnmower. These are some of GreenWorks’ most powerful tools, and should provide a comparable experience to gas-powered alternatives, but without the noise, smell, and maintenance.

Just note that some tools include a battery in the box, and others do not, so be sure to buy a battery (also on sale) if you need one.

Clip in one of these removable pet seat covers, and make your back seat a little more comfortable for your pup. It will keep all of the dog hair from getting on your actual seats, and discourage your them from jumping in lap mid-trip. You’ll pay just $13, a drop from the usual $15 - $20.

Image: Amazon

This cast iron Lodge wok has a flat bottom so it will work well on most stoves, and it will make stir frying your dinner even faster and easier than it already is. $39 is the best price we’ve seen in over a year, and a solid discount from the usual $50.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re looking for the perfect addition to a great backyard, this 85" projector screen can turn any night into a movie night. It’s completely foldable and comes with grommets to easily hang from anywhere. Use the code TJZYBIIX at checkout and add a little more oomph to your summer nights.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stovetop popcorn can become microwave popcorn with this silicone bowl, just $8 today with promo code X9IS9L3J. Just throw some kernels in the bowl with the salt and oil of your choice, cover, and microwave for 3-4 minutes, the same amount of time a bag of microwave popcorn would take. But unlike regular microwave popcorn, this lets you customize the flavors exactly how you like them.



Pro tip: Use coconut oil if you want it to taste like movie theater popcorn. Just trust me on this one.



Photo: Amazon

The cabinet under your sink is some of the most precious storage space in your house, and you can make the most of it with this expanding shelf set. It can extend from 18 to 30 inches, and has a gap carved out to accommodate the pipes under your sink.



Photo: Amazon

Magnetic wristbands basically give you DIY superpowers while you’re working on projects around the house. Have a loose screw or nail you need to keep handy? Just tap it against your wrist. Get two of them for $9 today with promo code WWSPD2OJ.



Photo: Natasha Miller (Unsplash)

Want to visit Hawaii? Everyone loves Hawaii. And it’s cheaper than you might expect with this vacation package from TripMasters, in partnership with Travelzoo.



Prices vary by date and departure airport, but start at just $879 and include roundtrip and inter-island airfare, three nights at a hotel in Maui, and three in Honolulu, with some flexibility to choose your own hotel. Just make sure to buy some grocery store poké while you’re there, just trust me.

Graphic: Zappos

Update : The sales messaging on the site is gone, but it seems like the sale is still active for now.

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free next business day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

Image: Amazon

Clip this Sport-Brella swiveling umbrella on to your chair, cooler, golf bag, or any where else you’d like to add a little shade. At just $18 today, today’s price is the first discount we’ve seen this summer and the best price we’ve seen in 4 months. It’s more portable than the full Sport-Brella tent, but has the same sun protection and durable cover. The red and blue colors are on sale, if you hurry!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Coleman’s Daytripper beach shade looks a lot like the top-selling Sport-Brella, but at $28, it’s considerably cheaper today. It also includes a floor, for my fellow sand-averse beachgoers.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Set up your camping site with this Coleman propane stove. You can pick it up for just $34, about $10 less than usual. It has two independent burners and wind guard so you can cook in any weather. Plus, it folds up like a briefcase for easy storage.

Screenshot: Reebok

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code EXTRA40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

Screenshot: Backcountry

It may be getting too hot outside to even think about spending more than 15 min in the sun, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outdoor gear deal. Backcountry celebrating Independence Day by taking up to 40% off a ton of apparel, gear, bags, and more.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking up to 60% off select women’s styles with the code DEALJUNE.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re looking to up your watch look, you can do it on the cheap with Fossil’s semi-annual sale, happening now. Over 1,000 watches, hand bags, belts, wallets, and other accessories are up to 50% off for both women and men, no promo code required. So what are you waiting for?

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo may be known best for excelling at temperature-controlled garments and bringing minimalism to the masses, but their collaborations on graphic tees are also pretty awesome. Right now, pick up graphic tees, in both men’s and women’s styles, for just $10. This includes their Disney and Marvel collections, as well as their new Weekly Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary releases.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Canvas and leather is always a winning combo. There’s enough space inside this backpack for a 17" laptop, plus it has a ton of pockets, and even nice touches like magnetic snaps and a leather side handle. Get it for $30 today with promo code 6PHRSQOQ.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’ve already binged all of Netflix’s The Staircase and need a new dark and twisty story to consume, this New York Times bestseller might do the trick. The Woman in the Window is described as “a smart, sophisticated novel of psychological suspense that recalls the best of Hitchcock,” and the Kindle version is just $4 today.

Photo: Sony Pictures Classics

Call Me By Your Name, one of the darlings of award season earlier this year, is just $1 to rent on Amazon today. That leaves you with more money in your wallet to buy peaches



Screenshot: Amazon

Whether you played the original or not, Dark Souls Remastered is worth picking up for action RPG fans, if only to better understand its dedicated following. Amazon just knocked it down to $30 (from its original $40) on both PS4 and Xbox One, which needless to say is the best price yet.



Want to play it on the go? It’s coming out on Switch later this year (the date hasn’t yet been announced), and you can preorder it for $32 if you have Amazon Prime. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Doom [PS4] | $15 | Amazon

Doom [Xbox One] | $15 | Amazon

The most recent Doom game is...exactly what you’d expect it to be, which is mostly a good thing. If it’s been on your wishlist, it’s back down to $15 on Amazon for Xbox One, and PS4, an all-time low.

Screenshot: Walmart

This barebones Xbox One S console is still down to its $199 E3 promotional price, but now, it also comes with a copy of Fallout 4 if you order through Walmart. It’s not the newest game out there, but the console alone is a pretty stellar deal, so it’s better than nothing

