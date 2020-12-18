Friday's Best Deals: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 512GB MicroSD Card, UGG Slippers, Satisfyer Penguin, Keurig K-Select, Nuovawhite Teeth Whitening Kit, and More

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet and a Sandisk 512GB microSD card lead Fri day’s best deals.



Advertisement

Promoted Deal: Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Did you know that a Walmart+ subscription can shave 37% off your annual grocery bill? Walmart+ offers free delivery from your local store as part of your membership. When she signed up for Walmart+, Chloe Salven did it to avoid being around people during the pandemic but fell in love with the membership program, quickly upgrading to an annual membership from the free trial she signed up for.



“[The] item that gets added to every order would probably have to be apples or other produce,” Salven tells me. If you are worried about letting someone else shop for you, have no fear. You get both the top of the line groceries and the best prices for it too. “The produce quality in general has been great. It may seem like a risk to have someone else pick out your fruits and veggies, but the shoppers do a great job.”

Advertisement

Walmart+ is a new kind of membership that will save you money on groceries every time you shop, something you can do easily from the Walmart+ app without ever walking into a store. Sign up now.

Up to 25% off Jaybirds Headphones Image : Jaybird

Designed with the outdoorsperson in mind, Jaybird prides itself in its creation of weatherproof, truly wireless alternatives to Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro, Sony’s WF-1000XM3, and Bose’s QuietComfort earbuds. Whether you’re stuck in a snowstorm as I am here in New York or a desert sandstorm in the dunes of the UAE halfway around the world, the $150 Jaybird Earthproof ‘phones are MIL-STD 810G-certified to not only ensure water and sweat resistance but can also handle exposure to all sorts of chaotic environments, including those rife with tropical humidity, hurricane-force water, and yes, desert sandstorms.



The more substantially marked down Jaybird Tarah Pro, on the other hand, do not guarantee military-grade protection, but they can endure a little water and sweat. And while they’re not “true” wireless, they will pair with any of your devices that support Bluetooth, wirelessly despite being tethered to one another by a soft fabric cable. Plus, the battery life is much longer than the 6- to 10-hour ceiling offered by the Earthproof buds (10 hours with the case and 6 without). Both headphone models are compatible with the Jaybird app, where you can personalize EQ settings, listen to music from your Spotify account, and check out playlists and podcasts recommended by other Jaybird users.

Advertisement

Foolishly, I bought the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 at full price—$529—back in September. For a limited time, however, you can snatch one up yourself in the smaller, 40mm form factor for just $350 in your choice of (PRODUCT)RED, Gold, or Space Gray. Meanwhile, the 44mm version I have is down to $380 in (PRODUCT)RED, Space Gray, and Silver. Keep in mind, these are all GPS-only models, so anyone hoping to stream music or receive text messages on the go without your phone nearby is out of luck. Another caveat is that only certain colors will arrive before Christmas, which could be a dealbreaker for some last-minute holiday shoppers. Still, it’s the biggest discount we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 6 since Black Friday.



Advertisement

So far, the Series 6 has been kind to me, what with its faster S6 dual-core processor, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, and most importantly to me, the ability to stream music without my phone in reach. That said, I almost regret buying the Series 6 knowing what I know now about the SE. The exclusive features aren’t for everyone, including myself. If you don’t need an ECG sensor or blood oxygen monitoring, the more affordable Apple Watch SE is the Apple Watch to buy this year. Though it does use the 1-year-older Series 5 chip, it’s still twice as fast as a Series 3 and honestly doesn’t cost much more at the current $250 to $300 sale price depending on the configuration.



But don’t take it from me. My wife, the wearables expert in our household had this to say in her review for Gizmodo:

Advertisement

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC $60 | Amazon Image : Andrew Hayward

As every year passes, memory cards become more expansive yet cheaper, and that’s further shown here with this amazing microSD card bargain. This SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card can be slotted into a Nintendo Switch, camera, or smartphone that supports this memory type, and you can store as many videos, photos, and games as the memory card can handle.



It’s $120 off the list price right now for a sizable chunk of storage. If that’s more than you need, Amazon also has a 256GB version for just $27.

Advertisement

Aukey EP-N5 ANC Earbuds IHN86JSC Image : Sheilah Villari

Aukey has fast become my go-to earbuds and I’m pleasantly surprised by the sound quality and power of each one I test. Starting today the EP-N5 ANC Earbuds are the lowest they’ve ever been. Use the code IHN86JSC and take 25% off until December 21.

The noise cancelation for such tiny buds is pretty awesome and I often have to take them out to hear someone speak even with the sound off. You’ll get up to about thirty-five hours of total playtime with the charging case, which charges rather quickly in my experience. If you have the ANC on except about five hours of tunes and seven without it. There are dual microphones so each bud will deliver clear messages and the background-noise suppression definitely helps too. They pair quickly and easily as I’ve found with most Aukey audio products. Overall these are comfortable, reliable, and absolutely worth every penny.

Free shipping for Prime members and guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.

Advertisement

The Amazon Fire HD family is getting some love right now, with all tablets across the line discounted for the holidays. The sweet spot is arguably the Amazon Fire HD 8 w/ offers, with the discount bringing your final total down to $65. Upgrade to a 64GB model for just $30 more.

This 8" tablet plays games, feeds you videos, puts words on the screen, and sends sweet music through your ears. Plus, you’ll always find more to do in the Amazon Appstore. It might not be as robust or powerful as an iPad, but for $65, it’s perfectly priced as a gift for someone who could use a portable screen.

Advertisement

With every Warner Bros. movie coming to HBO Max in 2021, it seems highly unlikely we’ll be returning to theaters anytime soon, at least for those of us making an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, the only thing standing between you and a theatrical movie-watching experience is the proper projector. Anker has something of a reputation for good quality hardware that doesn’t cost a fortune to buy. That doesn’t end with its Nebula projectors, two of which are currently on sale starting at $442 on Amazon.



For that price, you can snag a full HD, 1080p projector with 400 ANSI lumens, and HDR10 support, along with Dolby Digital Plus sound by way of a pair of 3-watt speakers. In fact, Anker is so confident in its sound system that it’s given you the option to pair your other devices to it via Bluetooth to blast your tunes at a higher volume. Built-in is Google’s Android TV 9 smart TV software, so casual viewers will never have to worry about occupying the projector’s HDMI-out port. That said, Android TV isn’t for everyone, but you can rest assured the ability to plug in an Apple TV, Fire TV, or Roku streaming device is always there if you need it. You can also cast video content from your phone, tablet, or laptop using the integrated Chromecast functionality.

The Anker Nebula Solar Portable projector is also on sale today for $510, for a limited time only. Packing all the same features as the standard Nebula Solar, the Solar Portable adds a rechargeable battery that promises 3 hours of consecutive streaming with no external power source attached. While that won’t be enough to handle Justice League’s “Synder Cut” when it hits HBO next summer, you can always schedule an intermission partway through for bathroom and snack breaks while it charges, and resume your watch later. Or, better yet, refrain from watching it at all.

Advertisement

Beats Powerbeats Pro Earphones Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $150 in red, 40% off the original list price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen them new. That’s even lower than Amazon had them during Prime Day. However, as of this writing, it looks like they won’t arrive until after Christmas.



Advertisement

You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and you’ll be able to get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones. Amazon has other colors for a bit more cash, $170 or 32% off the list price, and they’ll ship sooner than red.

Advertisement

Looking for a new smartphone? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like its rise to fame in the TV world, the company’s value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and two of them get a pretty nice discount today.

The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $337 following a 25% discount when you clip the coupon. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide. Budget buyers will appreciate saving over $60 on the TCL 10L, another unlocked Android device featuring a larger 6.53" LCD screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. Along with a physical Smart Key button you can program to quick-launch any app you want, both have microSD card slots and headphone jacks. Bless.

Marshall Minor II Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them becomes my favorite and these Minor II in-ear headphones are at the top. Amazon is currently discounting these by 53% which is an amazing deal on a quality product. These are usually $129 but worth every penny.

I’ve run with these a lot this year and can vouch that they not only stay in place but have a great sound and block out a lot of excess noise. I love how compact these are. They’re easy to toss in your bag or even pocket. I’ve even fallen asleep with these, that’s how comfortable they are. They charge quickly, pair with anything, and the mic is clear for phone calls or even recording a podcast (which I do twice a month). I can’t recommend these enough. All three colors are included in this sale.

Free shipping if you are a Prime member.

Advertisement

As my lovely wife elegantly put it in her review for Gizmodo, “the Watch SE performs like a high-end smartwatch without the high-end price tag.” With the processor of a Series 5 and the optical heart rate sensor of a Series 6, some would argue the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy this year if you’re still sporting an Apple Watch 3 or older. Although for some reason Apple still sells the Series 3 (but not the Series 4 or Series 5), tech experts speculate it won’t be supported for much longer. And with the 44mm Apple Watch SE now on sale for $250 in Space Gray—marked down from $309—the choice is clear for those on the fence about which model to buy. In comparison, the “bigger” Series 3 model is 2mm smaller and costs only $30 less.

For $179 less than the comparably sized Series 6, you can secure Apple’s other Watch released this year and remain confident it’ll get the latest software updates for years to come. Be that as it may, there is one caveat to this offer. Only the Space Gray 44mm option is marked down $59, meaning if you’re hoping to rock the Silver aluminum case, you’ll have to pay a still-discounted $280, though the Gold model is not on sale. As a Space Gray Apple Watch haver myself, I have to say, there’s nothing it won’t match, and unlike some colors (looking at you, Rose Gold), historical evidence suggests Space Gray is here for the long haul. Silver and Gold Apple Watch SE models are also available for $250 in the smaller 40mm form factor. Tiny wrists rise up!

As Victoria puts it, the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy over the dead-in-the-water Series 3, and even the Series 6, which I foolishly pre-ordered on a whim back in September:

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

Advertisement

Aukey FHD Webcam QHX7A7H5 Image : Andrew Hayward

I can’t think of any computer accessory that’s gotten more of a workout in recent history than the webcam. From Zoom meetings to digital concerts to online comic conventions to just Skyping with your family, the webcam kept us connected in a very disjointed world. A solution is on the horizon for the pandemic but we are still social distancing and should be now more than ever. If you need to upgrade your system or even just finally grab a cam this is a great deal from a very reliable company. From now until December 19 save 46% on Aukey’s FHD Webcam with the code QHX7A7H5.

This webcam presents everything in high-def for crisp clear pictures with built-in stereo microphones. The 1080p streaming makes this perfect for YouTube live or even Twitch feeds. This works well in low light too if that your preferred setup. Stereo sound allows everything to be heard fully and clearly. It’s easy to install and clips right onto a flat-screen or laptop. Just plug into your device’s USB port and you’re good to go. Don’t worry you’ll get a manual and a warranty in case you get stuck or something goes wrong. But given how dependable Aukey products are we don’t expect the latter.

Free shipping on this order for Prime members.

Advertisement

TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV Image : Liz Lanier

Look, we should all be staying home and staying put for the next several weeks. You know it, I know it— and Best Buy knows it too. This 50-inch TCL LED 4K smart TV is down to only $250 so you can snuggle up on the couch with all your favorite shows, movies, or your console of choice for less right now.

Since it’s a smart TV, it has built-in access to Netflix and all the other popular streaming options. This price is a $120 discount and is lower than you can find it for on Target and even Amazon. Don’t let it pass you by!

Aukey EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m currently testing a ton of Aukey products and continue to be surprised by the quality to value of each item. Particularly with their wireless earbuds because you’d think with something so small they’d look and sound cheap. But each pair turn out to be the farthest thing from that. The EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds are currently my favorites (actually the pink ones, but those aren’t on sale), and they’re over 60% off.

These are just $18 and are an excellent replacement pair that will probably become your mains pretty quickly. They paired faster than a Mpow pair that had been my go-tos up until now. Powerful sound for their size and they really do hold that charge for five hours. The charging case too, which you’ll get about six charges out of before you’ll need to plug that in. So you’re looking at about thirty hours of playtime in total. The microphone is good for skypes/calls and I’ve not had an issue hearing clearly who I was talking to. At 64% off the EP-T21 earbuds are a wonderful addition to your rotation without having to splash the cash.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise Screenshot : Rising Star Games

Advertisement

There were so many games in 2020 that I don’t blame you if you forgot about some of the more niche ones. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Serious Sam 4? Hyper Scape? It’s hard to keep track of everything. But one game you probably shouldn’t forget is Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise. It’s not that the survival horror game about an FBI agent investigating a mystery is good. It’s that it’s weird. We’re talking like The Room weird, where the line between good and bad starts to blur. It’s an experience, even if it’s not going to change your world. If you’re curious, Amazon currently has the game on sale for $43, so check it out if you dare.

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC Screenshot : Good Shepard Entertainment

Microsoft loves to run crazy deals on Xbox Game Pass, allowing new subscribers to get a few months for $1. Unfortunately, current subscribers are left out in the cold during those deals. Fortunately, here’s a deal current subscribers can use. Best Buy is selling three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $20. That’ll save subscribers a bit of money on their next few months. The deal is pretty well-timed considering that Among Us was just added to the service this week. Here’s another recommendation though: check out Monster Train. The deck-building game takes the basic idea of Slay the Spire and adds in a a tower defense component and a dash of Magic the Gathering. It’s one of this year’s best hidden gems, so don’t miss out on it.

Advertisement

BioShock: The Collection (Switch) Screenshot : 2K Games

It’s been quite a while since the last BioShock game came out. BioShock Infinite came out seven years ago and everyone wants to know where the series will go next. We went underwater. We flew up to the sky. What’s next? Prey is already BioShock in space. Maybe we could go to the center of the Earth, like the movie The Core. While you all think on that million dollar idea, BioShock: The Collection is $20 on Nintendo Switch over at Best Buy. The package features BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, so you can revisit all of your favorite philosophical questions and decide if they’re very outdated now. Would you kindly grab a copy?

Untitled Goose Game (PS4) Screenshot : House House

Today is a beautiful day and you can become a horrible goose. GameStop has the physical edition of Untitled Goose Game on PlayStation 4 down to $20 today, and it’s worth grabbing if you’re a big goose fan. The package comes with a bunch of goodies, including a full map of the game’s town, a goosey sticker, an illustrated booklet (just like the good old days) and more. You can pull all of it out of the game case and scatter it around your apartment to feel more like a goose. Of course, you also get the game itself, which is a delightful stealth puzzle game about terrorizing a small town as a goose. Untitled Goose Game is one of the most wildly creative concepts to hit gaming in recent years so it’s worth picking up if you haven’t had a chance to play yet. HONK.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Tom Nook Stocking Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Is Tom Nook a bad guy? That was a major debate when Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out earlier this year. Some cited his predatory loans as evidence that he’s the true villain of Animal Crossing, while others pointed out that he is incredibly flexible about said loans and doesn’t even charge interest. I’m not here to dredge up that discourse, but I am here to bring us all together. Best Buy is currently selling an Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle for $60 that includes a holiday stocking for Tom Nook. Presumably, you would fill it with bells or fish. Whether or not Nook is a crook, doesn’t he deserve to have a nice holiday season like the rest of us? Don’t be a Toy Day Grinch.

Advertisement

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $40 at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

Advertisement

SoulCalibur VI (PS4) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Somebody once told me the soul is gonna burn me. I ain’t the sharpest sword in the sheath. Geralt was looking kind of dumb with his finger and his thumb in the shape of Igni on his forehead. Well, the deals start coming and they don’t stop coming. SoulCalibur VI is $10 at GameStop, so hit the ground running. Doesn’t make sense not to buy, because it’s fun. Play it so hard that your hands get numb. So much to do, so much to see, so what’s wrong with downloading 2B? You’ll never know if you don’t go, you’ll never win without combos. Hey now, Mitsurugi, Yoshimitsu, go play. Hey now, it’s Cervantes, and Setsuka, go pay. All that glitters is gold. Only shooting stars burn the soul.



Sorry.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat 11 released about a year and a half ago, and in true fighting game fashion, there’s already a third separate retail release for the latest entry in the legendary series.

Advertisement

Just launched alongside the new consoles, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundles the core game with all of the bonus add-on characters released to date, including a surprising array of guest pop culture characters (kharacters?) ranging from The Joker to Robocop, Spawn, and John Rambo.

Of course, you also get MK legends like Sub-Zero and Scorpion in the mix, along with an array of other fighters new and old, plus the game features an array of visual enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Right now, Amazon has both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox (Series X/S and One) versions for $20 off the full list price.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia just celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play, Amazon recently threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s own cloud service is coming to iOS next year. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly going to become more available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $70 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is designed with xCloud in mind and features a USB-C port and dedicated Xbox button.

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of the messiest in recent memory. While some are enjoying CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open world game, others are experiencing a wave of bugs and graphical errors that make immersion next to impossible. The last-gen editions of the game are in especially bad shape, leaving fans to wonder if the studio actively tried to hide the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ahead of release. The situation is so bad that the developer apologized for the state of the game and said fans could get a refund through Sony and Microsoft’s stores, though it doesn’t seem to have any specific deal with either.

All that said, it’s not really a great time to buy Cyberpunk 2077 if you’re a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owner. Hell, I’m playing on PC and it still feels like I should come back to it in three months. So here’s a compromise instead: get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $20 instead. For those who have yet to play it, it’s a much better introduction to CD Projekt Red and its ability to craft sprawling open world adventures. If you like it, come back to Cyberpunk in February when the game’s massive last-gen patches are supposed to launch. Or maybe wait until the Complete Edition inevitably drops in a few years.

Advertisement

Godfall Screenshot : Gearbox

Hey, remember Godfall? That’s the “looter-slasher” that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 a month ago, though it already feels like its been five years. Now it’s one of the first next-gen games to get a discount, because Amazon has it down to $50 already. Now hold on, $50 doesn’t sound like a big deal, right? That’s the price of a normal game! Not anymore! We’ve now entered the era of $70 games on next-gen consoles, a reality that has yet to sink in for many players. Big releases like Demon’s Souls are a serious financial consideration and that makes even the slightest discount more attractive. If nothing else, Godfall’s price cut is a nostalgic trip to one month ago when games were just inexpensive enough that impulse buying wasn’t out of the question.

Advertisement

When Halo 3 came out back in 2007, the catchphrase on everyone’s tongue was “Finish the fight.” 13 years later and we’re no closer to that fight being finished. In fact, Microsoft keeps asking us to continue that fight with new sequels and returns to the past. As Master Chief famously said, “War never changes.” If you’re up for another go at the Flood, Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC is on sale for $20 at Eneba with promo code HALOFOR20. That’s a lot of Halo for $20.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

The Outer Worlds (XBO) Screenshot : 2K Games

Advertisement

The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out one year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is which. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Outer Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, The Outer Worlds is $20 at Amazon today. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.

I see games go on sale for low prices all the time. It’s not uncommon to see big games that usually run for $60 get as low as $20 within a year. Even this past Black Friday slashed some games down to some genuinely surprising prices. But I will never stop being shocked by how low The Division 2 goes time and time again. Best Buy has the physical version of the game for $5 today and it’s good timing. Ubisoft recently announced that its live service, looter-shooter is getting a next-gen upgrade in February. That’ll make the game run at 60 frames per second and support 4K. If you think you’d like to hop in when that update hits, picking up the game now for $5 might be a good idea. It can’t get much lower, right? ... Right?

Advertisement

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. GameStop currently has the PlayStation 5 version of the game down to $45, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch one month ago. It’s been a very busy month considering all the hubbub with new consoles and now Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you still haven’t gotten on the Keurig single cup coffee maker, now’s your chance. At $60, this device is about 45% off the original list price of $130. You can buy tasty K-cups or even buy your own filters and brew some of your specialty ground coffee beans, the choice is up to you. Of course, you can choose the intensity of the coffee and can pick from 4-, 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups. This is a great deal, and I would hop on it before it’s gone!

If you’re looking for a compact, affordable smart speaker to bring into your space, Amazon’s Echo Dot has typically been the smart pick. The previous puck-shaped design has recently been replaced with a new 4th-generation model, which has a globe-like look similar to the new full-sized Echo.

The Alexa-packing ball usually goes for $50, but right now Amazon has it marked down to just $30 for the holidays. There’s a version with a built-in LED clock for $40, as well as Kids Editions with tiger or panda faces also for $40 (each still $20 off). The Kids Editions also come with a full year of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a library of audiobooks, games, and other audio content.

Advertisement

Yankee Candle Large Christmas Jar Image : Sheilah Villari

The easiest way to get into the holiday spirit is right under your nose. Grab a Large Christmas Jar from Yankee Candle today and try to make the best of this very weird year. If it’s been hard to get into the swing of St. Nic you aren’t alone. If a tree is a too much work and decorations seem cumbersome maybe a good old fashion candle is the way to go. Scents unlock memory and put our minds and bodies at ease. Take 40% off and open up your olfactory senses to all these Christmas candles have to offer.

Advertisement

There are three great options for the wintery season. Christmas Cookie to fill your home with the delicious aura of vanilla as if sugar cookies are baking in the kitchen, Balsam and Cedar gives off the very essences of walking through a Christmas tree farm, and Sparkling Cinnamon to spice up a night and make it feel like you’re cuddled up by the fire sipping hot apple cider. Each of these will burn for around 120 hours and add the perfect seasonal essence you needed.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Image : Instant Pot

Advertisement

There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo Nova that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $60 which is only $10 higher than its lowest price of $50! You’ll save and be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.

Sharper Image UV-Zone Phone Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

A few of these have turned up on the site and I’ve even tested one or two, this one is a fan favorite of MorningSave. These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them and I’ve just started adding my face mask. Take 58% off this FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer today.

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this it’s all pretty user-friendly. Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this FineLife is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer cleaner world.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Make fun of UGG if you want but they’re having a bit of a moment and a resurgence. Maybe Tom Brady was on to something? I’ve been a fan for years and I actually wear my classic II short boots just around my apartment because they are so warm. It’s like walking on a snuggly cloud. That same quality and coziness translates to all of UGG’s line including their Classic Sherpa Throw Blankets.

Warmth and comfort are key with everything UGG makes. These sherpa blankets are super soft and lavish. There’s definitely a color in the collection that will blend with your decor. These blankets will pop in any room be it on a bed or over a sofa. Only the snow color isn’t discounted the $20. The plush sherpa material provides the ultimate comfort and will keep you toasty in these frigid months. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed in the machine to wash. This blanket is sizable at 70" W x 50" L and is 100% polyester. This is a great classy gift if you’re stumped on what to get a loved one.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $19.

KingSo 7.5ft Christmas Tree Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I’m not the biggest Christmas person, but there’s something so homey about a big, decorated Christmas tree. Still, who can deal with the hassle of going out and buying one every year? And doesn’t it seem so wasteful? Why not get a tree you can use time and time again?



You can get your household into the holiday spirit for years to come with this deal on a 7.5-foot tall artificial Christmas tree from KingSo. It’s only $50 on Amazon right now.

Advertisement

Of course, you’ll have to provide the lights and ornaments yourself—but with these savings you should have more to spend to decorate your dream tree!

You can also grab a snow-flecked version of the same tree using a 10% off coupon to get it for $72.

These and other Christmas deals are getting swiped up left and right, so don’t put it off if you’re ready to bring some holiday cheer to your household! Either of these trees can still arrive ahead of Dec. 25.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in November 2020 and was updated with new information on 12/13/20.

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

G/O Media may get a commission Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 07/15/2020 and updated with new information on 11/29/2020.

Nuoavawhite Complete Home Whitening System Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s an old beauty trick of wearing bright red lipstick to make your teeth look whiter. This was a cheaper option than buying a usually very expensive whitening kit. Well, today is your lucky day. LED light and hydrogen peroxide have long been apart of this system and now it’s here just for you. Save 94% on one of MorningSave’s best selling items.

This kit from Nuovawhite has been clinically proven to not only get those chompers back to pearly white but restore and strengthen your enamel too. This is professional-level whitening done in the comfort of your home, and let’s be honest most of us are probably still happy to be there. That’s a heck of a self-care night. This kit comes with the whitening syringes filled with professional-grade hydrogen peroxide whitening gel, easy to mold trays, and blue LED accelerator lights. The best part is you’ll get up to twenty-five treatments out of just one kit. Some very happy customers have mentioned seeing vast results after just one treatment. This deal won’t last long so brighten up your day now.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

On the east coast, we finally got our first snowfall, and it has reminded me that everyone should have a pair of warm slippers to avoid cold, hardwood floors. If you have carpet, this isn’t the post for you. You can grab a pair of women’s moccasin slippers (weird appropriation of Native American culture, but go off), or a pair of men’s clog slippers for $100 at Macy’s. You know the deal—Uggs are made out of real sheep’s fur and skin, so it’ll keep your feet insulated and happy whenever you wear them. What are you waiting for?



Advertisement

Satisfyer Pro Penguin Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m becoming a big fan of these novelty marital aids. Yes, these are completely functional and this one really gets the job done but it’s stupid cute. The Satisfyer Pro Penguin is back in stock at Ella Paradis so they took 41% off for the holidays. To celebrate spend this cold day snowed-in with something that knows how to handle it all and you. Let this adorable little vibe warm you up.

The Satisfyer collection across the board is incredibly elite especially their clitoral stimulators. I was married to their Pro 2 for most of the lockdown. The Pro Penguin is basically the same except a dressed-up version, literally. It’s sweet, petite, and in that classic tux complete with a bowtie. Each of these has a lot of power for their size and are relatively quiet too, which is surprising given said power. There are eleven intensity settings if needed but in all honesty, you’re satisfied so quick you rarely need to take it...all the way to eleven. They live up to the name for sure.

Buy 2 or More & Save an Extra 20% SOFT Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

JACHS makes beautiful top-quality items so getting them for less is a real joy. Their Soft Touch Knit collection features multiples styles in joggers, crewnecks, hoodies, and pull-on shorts. Each of these is made with the softest warmest fleece fabric. This 60% off sale arrived just in time for a big snowy nor’easter. And when you buy more you save more. Grab any two (or more) in this line and save an extra 20%, just use the code SOFT.

I’m actually a fan our their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super cozy and buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, I stole my boyfriend’s. Mix and match for peak weekend comfort with a pair of joggers and a hoodie. No matter what you pick you will be toasty and relaxed. And while these were made for lounging they are still sharp enough to take on the road. Style and function is always the goal.

Free shipping on all orders over $100.

Advertisement

Giani Bernini Cubic Zirconia 3 Piece Set Image : Sheilah Villari

People like to make fun of cubic zirconia, but it makes great costume jewelry and is excellent as a starter piece for younger members of the family. My mom got me an inexpensive cubic zirconia ring when I was in middle school and sure enough I lost it. And no one was upset. That’s what this stuff is made for. This no less gorgeous three-piece set from Giani Bernini was made just for Macy’s and is 82% off until tomorrow.

No one can resist a little sparkle and if you’re saving a lot of money who cares if it’s real. If you look good and it makes you feel good that’s what matters. This shiny set has a halo pendant necklace, matching stud earrings, and an extra pair of solitaire studs. They come in a beautiful red velvet gift box and everything is set in sterling silver.

EltaMD Face Moisturizer Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If your skin is already feeling the effects of winter before it’s actually here, don’t feel bad, everyone else is suffering, too. I suggest a tube of Elta MD Face Moisturizer from Dermstore. This luxury item is only $35 and has a mix of vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to really penetrate the skin of your face and keep it nice and smooth no matter how harsh the winter winds. What are you waiting for?

Harry Josh Pro Dryer HJPT25 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Treat your hair-obsessed friend to a superb luxury gift—a Harry Josh Pro Dryer. Only $262 with the promo code HJPT25, you can easily dry your hair with an ionized blow dryer. It has 12 heat, speed, and ion settings for any texture—straight, wavy, curly, and natural. It’s also lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re lifting a couple of dumbells when you’re only trying to get your hair dry and voluminous. Seems like a great investment to have since most of the hair salons are closed these days. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Stocking Stuffers Under $20 BONUS50 Image : Sheilah Villari

Adam & Eve want to help you make the season a little merrier. Starting at $4 grab a few extra goodies to stuff yours or a beloved one’s stocking this holiday season. There’s something from everyone and you won’t spend more than $10 with the code BONUS50.

Lots of candy cane decorated vibes for about $10 and they’re sure to put you on the naughty list. Butt....if you’re in for a ride this yuletide plenty of items like the Booty Sparks ($7) will bring all the Christmas cheer. And for solo Santas, the Shower Stroker ($10) is here to jingle your bells.

Standard shipping is $8 on all orders.

G/O Media may get a commission Festive Vibes Buy for $10 from Adam & Eve Use the promo code BONUS50

Advertisement

The holiday season doesn’t truly begin until you put on an ugly sweater. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them. If you’ve yet to wear one this year, then the holidays basically haven’t even started. If you’re looking to correct this as soon as possible, GameStop has a trio of holiday sweaters on sale today only for $15. Nintendo fans can grab a Zelda sweater adorned with the Hylian shield, while Sony devotees can grab one that features the classic PS controller button layout (sorry, Xbox fans, no Master Chief sweater here). And of course, there’s a sweater featuring Baby Yoda. Yes, I’m still calling him that and you can’t stop me. Check these out and get your holiday look ironed out before its too late.

Advertisement

Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Fun fact: The super-popular Benetint lip and cheek stain was created to help strippers tint their nipples before performing long before it became the beauty industry favorite it is now.



I personally love Benetint (for my lips, ya perv) but the price tag is kind of hefty at $25-30. Thankfully, I found a K-beauty dupe on Amazon that I think works just as well, and comes in three shades to boot— oh and it is only $5 a bottle right now.

The classic Benetint comes with a brush bottle that is a little unwieldy for those not used to it, but this Etude House Water Tint has a spongey-tip that is easier to use. It comes in the shades “Cherry Ade,” “Strawberry Ade,” and “Orange Ade.” I personally have the cherry shade and love it, though the strawberry option’s berry tones look super flattering too.

If you want to stock up, you can get a set of all three colors for $13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $52 and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is just $26. Don’t forget you can still buy Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 if you haven’t bought yours yet!

Advertisement

TECH