Ziploc and Pyrex Food Containers Are 36% Off Today

20 Ziploc “Twist ‘n Loc” Food Containers | $15 | Amazon

5 Pyrex Glass Food Containers | $25 | Amazon

Advertisement

Whether you’re meal-prepping or just need somewhere to store all the leftover vegetables your kids aren’t eating, you can never have too many food storage containers. Today at Amazon, you can get 20 Ziploc “Twist ‘n Loc” containers ranging from (4oz to 2.25qt) for $15. And if you don’t get along with plastic, you can also grab five oven-ready Pyrex glass containers for $25. These are some of the steepest prices you’ll find, so stock up if your current set can’t handle another round in the dis hwasher.