Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sales at Zappos are a rare occurrence, so shoe lovers, or even just regular people who wear shoes but feel neutral about them, should listen up: For Green Monday, Zappos is taking an extra 20% select sale styles with promo code EXTRA20. But these aren’t any ordinary select sale styles; items included range from Uggs, to Hunter rain boots, to Nike sneakers, and hundreds more, so scoop up some discounted shoes while you can.