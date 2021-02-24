Zap Germs off Your Phones and Face Masks With Two UV Sanitizers for Just $28

2 UV-Zone Phone Sanitizer | $28 | SideDeal



A few of these have turned up on the site, and I’ve even tested one or two; this one is a fan favorite of SideDeal. These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them, and I’ve just started adding my face masks. Take 86% off this UV Phone Sanitizer today. And with two you put them in different locations in your home or share.

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this, it’s all pretty user-friendly. Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this Sharper Image one is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes, your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer, cleaner world.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in October 2020 and updated new information on 2/24/2020.