Zap Germs off Your Phones and Face Masks All While Saving $76 on This UV Phone Sanitizer

FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer | $24 | MorningSave



A few of these have turned up on the site and I’ve even tested one or two, this one is a fan favorite of Mo rningSave . These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them and I’ve just started adding my face mask. Take 76% off this FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer today.

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this it’s all pretty user-friendly . Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this FineLife is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer cleaner world.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.