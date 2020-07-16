It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Zap Germs off Your Phones and Face Masks All While Saving $200 on This UV CleanPro Sanitizer

Sheilah Villari
UV CleanPro Phone Sanitizer | $49 | SideDeal
Image: Sheilah Villari

UV CleanPro Phone Sanitizer | $49 | SideDeal

A few of these have turned up on the site and I’ve even tested one or two, this one is a fan favorite of SideDeal. These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them and I’ve just started adding my face mask. Take 80% off this UV CleanPro for the next sixteen-hours.

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this it’s all pretty user friendly. Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this CleanPro is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. It fits pretty much all phones and as for the wireless charger, all I have to say is don’t be in a rush. These pads tend to take a bit to get any reasonable amount of power to your cell. That being said, I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer cleaner world.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

