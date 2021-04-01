Zap Fry Invisible Bacteria Anywhere You Go With Two UV Sanitizing Wands

2-Pack Portable UV-C Sanitizing Wands Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Keeping things clean right now is still a stressor and chore for most of us. We’ve covered UV sanitizers before and how effective they are in killing just under 100% of germs. These wands from MorningSave today fit right into that category. These two wands use UV-C light to kill bacteria and are 67% off the original price, bringing your total to just $20 .

UV sanitizers can be used on a multitude of surfaces and items. If you have kids keeping their toys clean is surely at the top of your list, they are easy to charge . You only need to use it for a few seconds to get its optimum power. They’re lightweight and portable, so ideal to try out all over your house, office, car, or even if you have to travel.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 4/1/2020.