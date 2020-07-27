Zap Fry Invisible Bacteria Anywhere You Go With This $29 Sanitizing Wand

Portable UV-C Sanitizing Wand Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Keeping things clean right now is a new stressor and chore for most of us. We’ve covered UV sanitizers before and how effective they are in killing just under 100% of germs. These wands from MorningSave today fits right into that category. These wands use UV-C light to kill bacteria and are 71% off the original price.

UV sanitizers can be used on a multitude of surfaces and items. If you have kids keeping their toys clean is surely at the top of your list and this easy to charge and use wand could an integral part of that. You only need to use it for a few seconds to get its optimum power. It’s lightweight and portable so ideal to try out all over your house, office, car, or even if you have to travel. Plus, it lights up! It comes in black, white, or pink.

