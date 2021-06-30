It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
MediaTV & Movies

Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Set Available for Pre-Order at Amazon

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy [4K Blu-ray] (Pre-order) | $85 | Amazon
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy [4K Blu-ray] (Pre-order) | $85 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy [4K Blu-ray] (Pre-order) | $85 | Amazon

This super hero trilogy comes with 4K Blu-ray Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (yes that’s the Snyder Cut). I can’t get over the full title for Batman v Superman still. Was Dawn of Justice really necessary? We knew a Justice League movie would be coming out and there weren’t any full feature movies titled “Batman v Superman” before. And now with Ultimate Edition slapped on it, it sounds like a dang mobile game. Anyway this trilogy set also comes with brilliantly desaturated posters of each of our heroes as well as several illustrated posters. You can pre-order the trilogy on Amazon and it will be released September 7th, 2021.

Advertisement
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech