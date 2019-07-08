Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (Nintendo Switch) | $48 | Amazon

Right now, Nintendo Switch owners can play Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA for just $48. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular title which got a solid review on Kotaku.

Here’s what they had to say: