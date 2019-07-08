Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (Nintendo Switch) | $48 | Amazon
Right now, Nintendo Switch owners can play Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA for just $48. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular title which got a solid review on Kotaku.
Here’s what they had to say:
By adding an enthralling tale packed with rich, engaging characters and an ever-looming man-versus-nature conflict, Nihon Falcom has crafted a game that’s incredibly hard to put down.