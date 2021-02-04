You've Played Skyrim, and You've Also Played Skyrim, But Now Play Skyrim in VR for $11

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Steam Key) | $11 | Eneba | Use code YoureFinallyAwake

If you haven’t played Skyrim at this point in your life, I’m frankly impressed . Bethesda’s RPG classic is difficult to avoid. No matter where you go, it feels like Skyrim is there lurking. Boot up any console? Skyrim. Open the Nintendo Switch eShop? Skyrim. Turn on your phone? Skyrim. This is Skyrim’s world and we are living in it. The logical conclusion to all this is us actually living in Skyrim via the VR version. Eneba currently has a Steam key for Skyrim’s VR version on sale for $11, which is a perfect entry into your new life. Just use the code YoureFinallyAwake at checkout and you’re set. Immerse yourself in its massive fantasy open world and truly become a cat person. That’s the magic of Skyrim VR.