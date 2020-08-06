It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
You've Hit Gold With This G-Spot Vibrator That's 78% off Today

Sheilah Villari
G-Spot Hero Vibrator | $20 | Ella Paradis
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Ella Paradis’ Bargain Hunting week continues with an absolutely insane sale. This G-Spot Vibrator is usually $89 but today it’s just $20. How you might ask? The Better Love discount applied at checkout. That’s $69 off, nice!

This is a great starter vibrator if you’ve been timid to try a vibe out. You find it isn’t for you at least you made a go and you didn’t break the bank. It’s got all the standard features you’d want: holds a great charge, waterproof, soft, flexible, ribbed, and all with 10-speed modes. If you’re looking for a solo friend that’s affordable, simple, and effective you’ve just hit the spot.

The G-Spot Hero deal is only for today and free shipping for orders over $49.

