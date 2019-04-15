Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Today’s Gold Box is discounting two robotic vacuums, the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 and 711.

Both models offer scheduling, obstacle detection and anti-drop smarts, a 3-step cleaning process, 110-minute run time, and app and smart assistant control. The $80 premium on the 711 unit will get you house mapping with their Smart Navi software and camera, as well as more suction power.

Advertisement

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out, which would really suck.

