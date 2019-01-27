Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches.

This $15 TP-Link 5-Port model is the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and about $5 less than average going rate. But the $18 Netgear 8-Port model is an even better deal. That’s a extra port per dollar. That’s a steal.

Advertisement

It’s also quite rare that ones with metal housing can be so cheap. So save yourself a future headache and invest on either of these models. You won’t regret it.