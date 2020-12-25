It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
You've Got 99 Problems, but for $8, You Can Get 80 Organic Functional Teabags To Solve Everyday Ailments

Elizabeth Lanier
HELPS Organic Functional Herbal Teas (80-Pack) | $8 | Meh
HELPS Organic Functional Herbal Teas (80-Pack) | $8 | Meh

Have problems? Chances are one of these HELPS organic functional herbal teas will solve the issue.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, digesting that big takeaway lunch that you’re regretting, or just taking some time to relax and breathe easier, one of these $8 pack of teas can help resolve that.

There’s even a senna, anise, and lemon balm tea that helps you “go” (in more ways than one) called Go— it relieves constipation and bloating.

If you just want to live better, Live is a tea chock full of antioxidants that are good for you and has a minty fresh flavor of spearmint and green tea.

You’ll get all five varieties of tea in this $8 pack on Meh. If you have a MorningSave membership, it ships for free. For a monthly membership cost of $5, you get free shipping at Meh, SideDeal, and MorningSave. If you don’t have a membership, shipping is $8.

HELPS Organic Functional Herbal Teas (80-Pack)
