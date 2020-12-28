You've Binged Bridgerton, Now Find out if It Lives up to the Novels

Bridgerton: The Duke and I Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Did you spend the holiday social distancing and binging Netflix? I know I’m not the only one. Shonda Rhime s’ latest show Bridgerton dropped on Christmas and it’s already a hit. If you didn’t know it was a nine-part book series by Julia Quinn she’s been adapting and oh boy, did it get the Shondaland treatment. If like me you’re now curious what the source material was like the paperback is 25% off and the Kindle version is 11% off.

Not surprising these are now #1 sellers at Amazon. If Jane Austen and Gossip Girl are your jams I think Bridgerton is for you. The social politics of Regency-era England mix with very relevant tabloid columns of ‘ celebrity’ nonsense in this series. We follow a Duke and the debutant of the season faking a relationship to help keep each others families at bay for a quick high profile marriage. And that’s just one storyline. Let’s see if all the other delicious plots translated in Shonda’s version are done justice . Again what’s great is that if you’ re hooked, you’ve got eight other books to satiate your proper desires. This might be the perfect romantic series to carry you through the winter months.

