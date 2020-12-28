It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

You've Binged Bridgerton, Now Find out if It Lives up to the Novels

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
51
Save
Bridgerton: The Duke and I | $7 | Amazon
Bridgerton: The Duke and I | $7 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Bridgerton: The Duke and I | $7 | Amazon

Did you spend the holiday social distancing and binging Netflix? I know I’m not the only one. Shonda Rhimes’ latest show Bridgerton dropped on Christmas and it’s already a hit. If you didn’t know it was a nine-part book series by Julia Quinn she’s been adapting and oh boy, did it get the Shondaland treatment. If like me you’re now curious what the source material was like the paperback is 25% off and the Kindle version is 11% off.

Advertisement

Not surprising these are now #1 sellers at Amazon. If Jane Austen and Gossip Girl are your jams I think Bridgerton is for you. The social politics of Regency-era England mix with very relevant tabloid columns of ‘celebrity’ nonsense in this series. We follow a Duke and the debutant of the season faking a relationship to help keep each others families at bay for a quick high profile marriage. And that’s just one storyline. Let’s see if all the other delicious plots translated in Shonda’s version are done justice. Again what’s great is that if you’re hooked, you’ve got eight other books to satiate your proper desires. This might be the perfect romantic series to carry you through the winter months.

The paperback will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung - 50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung - 50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter