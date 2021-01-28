It's all consuming.
You're the Piano Man: Sing Us a Song Already With $350 off a Korg 88-Key Digital Piano

It may not be 9 ‘o clock on a Saturday (unless this deal is still active by that time), but with 31% off this Korg digital piano at Adorama, you CAN become the Piano Man.

Picture this: There’s an old man sitting next to you, making love to his tonic and gin. “Son, can you play me a memory?” he inquires. “I’m not really sure how it goes, but it’s sad and it’s sweet and I knew it complete when I wore a younger man’s clothes.”

Without hesitation, you take a seat at your $799, 88-key piano—which was on sale from its regular $1,450 price—slowly belching out the tune of everyone’s favorite drunk karaoke classic. Only this time, you have the instrumentals to go with it. While I can’t guarantee buying this piano will make you any good at playing it, it will get you one step closer. And when you’re all in the mood for a melody, well, that alone will get please the crowd enough to get ‘em feeling alright. La-la-la-d-de-da.

