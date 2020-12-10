It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
You're Telling Me There's a Whole Republic of Gamers? Get $400 off This Asus ROG Gaming Laptop

Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Asus ROG 17.3&quot; Gaming Laptop | $1,300 | Walmart
If you’re not up to date on your tech acronyms, ROG stands for Republic of Gamers and that’s just funny. Nothing makes me laugh more than saying Republic of Gamers out loud. Can’t get enough. Jokes aside, you can grab an Asus ROG gaming laptop $400 off at Walmart right now and that’s no laughing matter. That takes it down to $1,300, which is a fair price tag considering what you get. You’re here for some specs, so let’s talk specs. We’re rocking a 17.3" screen, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, and a GeForce RTX 2070. This little guy has a 144Hz refresh rate to keep frames coming your way. Take a gander at the listing and see if this checks all your boxes.

