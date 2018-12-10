Graphic: Amazon

Humans are fickle creatures, so wouldn’t it be nice to have an air purifier that’s just as multifaceted as we are? This on-sale Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier cleans your air while it cools you down in summer and heats up your home in winter, which is especially relevant, uh, right now. In fact, our readers recently dubbed this Dyson one of their favorite space heaters of all time.

But wait, there’s more. Because this is a Dyson we’re talking about, the air purifier is also smart — or at least as smart as an air purifier can be. It’s Wi-Fi enabled, so you can monitor its air-cleaning progress via Dyson Link App. And the best part: Today, it’s down to just $360, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, so it would be smart of you to take advantage of this one-day discount ASAP.