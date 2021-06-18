It's all consuming.
So Many Ubisoft Games Are on Sale on Xbox Right Now, You Might as Well Pick One at Random and Start Playing Like I Did

You're gonna have to climb up a big tower just to see all these discounted games.

Joe Tilleli
Far Cry 5 | $9 | Microsoft
Watch Dogs: Legion | $20 | Microsoft
Immortals Fenyx Rising  | $30 | Microsoft
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | $36 | Microsoft
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
To celebrate the Ubisoft Forward at E3 earlier this week, Xbox is having a massive sale on their catalog of games. If you’re behind on some of these hits that came out in the past couple years, now would be a great time to jump in on games like Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. I actually haven’t played any of these four I listed so I’m going to roll a d4 right now and buy one. Numbers assigned in the order they are listed and which they appear in the picture.

Okay, here we go...

Well, there it is. I’ll be picking up Far Cry 5. Let me know what you roll and end up purchasing—or if you just decide to choose a game yourself like a normal person.

And in case anyone thinks this was just a bit, here is my order history:

Illustration for article titled So Many Ubisoft Games Are on Sale on Xbox Right Now, You Might as Well Pick One at Random and Start Playing Like I Did
Screenshot: Joe Tilleli
Happy Gaming.

