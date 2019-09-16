Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar | $33 | Amazon



LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $33 | Amazon

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).

Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.