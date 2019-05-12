If you don’t love your mattress, the answer isn’t necessarily to buy another mattress. Sometimes the only thing you need you need to make a good mattress great is a topper.

These Lucid 3-inch thick mattress toppers are made with memory foam gel and carry an impressive 4.2-star rating from over 5,000 reviews. The price on the queen size has been cut down to an all-time low $62, and every other size you could want is on sale as well, but these prices will only last until the end of the day, so don’t sleep on it.