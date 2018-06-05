HoMedics White Noise Machine | $13 | Amazon | Promo code GJHNN6BG
If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep. Just $13 gets you six different sound options, plus the ability to use it plugged in or with AA batteries. Just be sure to clip the 30% coupon to get the deal.