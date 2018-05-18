Image: Amazon

These sheet sets have deep pockets, but you don’t have to thanks to this one-day sale. Amazon’s taking about $10 off these Callista 100% cotton sheet sets in a variety of colors and sizes.

They’re all 300-thread count with a sateen weave and 15-inch deep pockets. Sateen sheets are designed to be softer than other weave patterns, but are also a little warmer as well, so just note that if you tend to get hot when you sleep. These aren’t the fanciest sheets in the world, but if you aren’t too picky, these are at their lowest prices we’ve ever seen.