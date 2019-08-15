Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Luxe Bidet Neo 120 | $31 | Amazon



A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Luxe Bidet Neo 120 that will work with just about any toilet for just $31, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Advertisement

That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, and it’s particularly good for a model with a self-cleaning and retracting nozzle, let alone one with a 4.6 star average on over 5,000 reviews. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.