Photo: Amazon

In today’s edition of “Silly Things That Are Actually Kind of Useful,” we have a $22 beanie with tiny Bluetooth headphones built right in. I’m sure the sound quality isn’t amazing, but it should be adequate for listening to podcasts, or even some summery songs to make you feel less cold and miserable over the next few months. There are dozens of different styles, and promo code RTKJ45CODE should work on all of them.

