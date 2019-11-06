Your Team May Be Bad, But These Discounted NFL Sweatpants Are Good [Exclusive]

We’re now firmly ensconced in the most sartorially cozy time of the year. I speak, of course, of sweatpants season.



For a limited time at Fanatics, you can rep your favorite NFL team while staying warm and comfortable for just $26 with exclusive promo code KINJANFL, which’ll also get you free shipping.

Advertisement

That code will work on every pair of sweatpants on this page. A nd whether your team is absolute butt like my Atlanta Falcons, or depressingly stiff and efficient like the Patriots, the pants will be just as comfortable either way.