We’re not even to the All-Star break yet, but NBA 2K19 is already on sale for $30 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. The microtransactions are icky, I know, but there are plenty of game modes that don’t use them, and the actual basketball simulation part is still incredibly well done, even if the extraneous features are not. Take over a team and try to stand up to the vile Warriors? Tank for a higher draft pick? Trade Kristaps for a Subway Sub Club card with four stamps on in it? The choice is yours.