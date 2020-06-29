It's all consuming.
Your Switch Needs More Storage, and This 128GB MicroSD Card From Samsung Is Down to $29

Samsung 128GB microSD Card | $29 | Newegg
Samsung 128GB microSD Card | $29 | Newegg

Nobody likes running out of storage. It’s a pain when you’re trying to download a new app or snap a few more photos, and it’s a bummer when you don’t have the space to play your new favorite game. With the right microSD card, you won’t have to worry, and you can download all the Switch games your heart desires. Samsung’s got a ton of cards to choose from, but this 128GB card is down to $29 on Newegg right now. If you’re a hoarder, it probably won’t hold all your games, but at that price you can pick up a couple and have room to spare.

