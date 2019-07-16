Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Elgato Game Capture Card HD60 S | $120 | Amazon

Elgato Cam Link 4K | $100 | Amazon

Are you ready to start streaming on Twitch? You’ll need to pick up a capture card and thankfully, Amazon’s marked down a number of Elgato products for Prime Day. Choose from the $120 Capture Card, which can help you stream your game or the Cam Link which can broadcast footage from your camera.

Plus, they’ve even discounted the Elgato Stream Deck to keep all your controls easy to reach, a key light to make sure your face is well lit, and a green screen... for fun. Just use these products in tandem with your Blue microphone and M50x headphones, and you’re on your way to streaming stardom.