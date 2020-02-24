It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Your Streaming Career Begins With This Discounted Plugable Capture Card

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
482
Save
Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card | $84 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card | $84 | Amazon

Are you ready to start streaming your insane gameplay? You’ll need to pick up this discounted Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.

Advertisement

Of course, it’ll work with all of the streaming platforms and services out there, like OBS, plus it’s basically plug-and-play which is fantastic for beginners.

While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like this one to stream demanding gameplay. Better still, it’ll work with consoles, too. This unit is $15 less than its usual selling price and a lot less than something from Elgato.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Twin Peaks DVD and Blu-Ray Sale Is a Damn Fine Deal

Civilization VI Is Down to Just $15 for the Nintendo Switch

This Is Not a Test: Performance Jeans Are Here to Stay

Light Up Your Garage With A Couple Of LED Ceiling Lights