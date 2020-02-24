Your Streaming Career Begins With This Discounted Plugable Capture Card

Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card | $84 | Amazon

Are you ready to start streaming your insane gameplay ? You’ll need to pick up this discounted Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.

Advertisement

Of course, it’ll work with all of the streaming platforms and services out there, like OBS, plus it’s basically plug-and-play which is fantastic for beginners.

While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like this one to stream demanding gameplay. Better still, it’ll work with consoles, too. This unit is $15 less than its usual selling price and a lot less than something from Elgato.

