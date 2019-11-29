Your Streaming Career Begins With This Black Friday Sale

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Streaming Devices and Accessories Gold Box | Amazon

Are you ready to start streaming and fill the void left by Ninja on Twitch? You’ll need to check out this one-day sale on streaming essentials.

Advertisement

Inside this Gold Box, you’ll find microphones, webcams, a green screen, networking products and c apture cards. That last one is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter, and you have a few options here.

Advertisement

W e’ve included a few highlights below , but make sure to check out the full posting for all of the deals. Just remember, since this is a Gold Box , all of these discounts will get shut down by the end of the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement