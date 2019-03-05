Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Plastic straws are dumb. Paper straws are less dumb. Now, stainless steel straws are pretty terrific.

I’ve been using ‘em for months at home and at work, and I love them. (Before you ask, no, it doesn’t make my water taste like metal.) Using these straws have not only been a cheap way to help out the environment but they also make fun sounds when they clink around in my cup.

This set of eight (4 straight and 4 bent) comes with two cleaning brushes and is just $4.