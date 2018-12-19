Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Your phone is smart, your TV is smart, but is your oven smart? Probably not, but you can fix that today without buying a whole new wall unit, because Amazon has the Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven with Element IQ on sale for $200.

What makes it smart? Some sciencey stuff about the transfer of heat, and also the fact that there are pre-set functions for bagels, pizza, cookies, and more. There’s even a slow cook function, but you need to be fast if you want to catch this deal before it’s burned to a crisp.

