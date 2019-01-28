Graphic: Shep McAllister

Rowing is one of the best workouts you can perform at home, so if you’ve got the space for it, you can save about $70 on a highly-rated machine in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Our deal researcher, Corey, owns this exact rower, and he had this to say:

After trying two other budget rowers, my opinion is that this is as close to a $1500 machine as you can get spending less than $300. Good: Solid wind resistance level and surprisingly good build quality. Lana and I have used this one regularly for over a year. It also folds easily Bad: Doesn’t measure in meters (tenths of a mile) and it’s definitely louder than the ones at the gym. And if I’m picky, the bar is straight and not curved.

Just remember that this deal is only available today, so do’t let it float away.